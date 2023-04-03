Langdon Lake is so close to Highway 204 you could nearly skip a stone while standing on the shoulder, but today drivers unfamiliar with the area wouldn’t know the lake exists.
All they can see is snow.
The persistent series of wintry storms during March kept snowblowers and plows rolling most days, leaving in their wake walls of snow that tower above most vehicles crossing the Blue Mountains between Elgin and Weston.
The wall on the west side of the highway blocks the view of Langdon Lake, with only an occasional breach in the snow where a driveway leads to one of the cabins on the shore of the privately owned lake.
On Monday morning, April 3, an automated snow-measuring site near Tollgate reported a snow depth of 98 inches.
The water content — the statistic that defines the snowpack — was 35.3 inches.
That’s 51% above average for the date.
Although most parts of the region can’t match the snowpack in the northern Blues — the area bears the first brunt of many storms sweeping through from the Pacific — the situation is similar, in percentage terms, across much of Northeastern Oregon.
Among two dozen measuring sites, ranging from Grant County through Baker, Union, Umatilla and Malheur counties, the water content is about 40% above average.
In a few cases the water content is close to triple the average for the first week of April, or even more.
At Eilertson Meadow, for instance, along Rock Creek in the Elkhorn Mountains west of Haines, the water content Monday morning was 17.1 inches.
That’s 295% of average.
It’s also the second-highest water content for the date since the snow-measuring station was installed there in 1981. The record is 20.3 inches in 1983.
At Dooley Mountain summit, south of Baker City, the water content in the snow is 25.4 inches — 338% of average.
A year ago there was no snow to measure there.
The same is true at Eldorado Pass, along Highway 26 between Unity and Ironside in southern Baker County.
The snow water content there is 12 inches; the average for the first week of April is just one inch.
Irrigation water should be ample
The outlook for water supplies this summer is bright, said Shawn Klaus, who manages the Burnt River Irrigation District and did snow surveys at Dooley Mountain, Eldorado Pass and Barney Creek, southwest of Unity.
“I really feel like we’re in great shape,” Klaus said on Monday morning. “I don’t think anybody is going to be calling for water any time soon.”
Unity Reservoir, which supplies irrigation water to hay fields downstream to the Durkee Valley, was at 63% of its capacity on Monday.
And with wintry weather continuing, the mountain snowpack has been growing.
“We have had no runoff yet,” Klaus said.
With the warmest weather of the year forecast this weekend, he expects snowmelt to start swelling streams and quickly filling Unity Reservoir.
The much larger Phillips Reservoir, along the Powder River about 17 miles southwest of Baker City, was nearly drained during the past two drought years. Phillips, which holds about 73,500 acre-feet of water (three times as much as Unity), was about 6% full on Monday.
At Schneider Meadows, in the southern Wallowas north of Halfway, the snow depth Monday was 105 inches — the second most for the date since 2000, when the measuring station was augmented to include a device that estimates the snow depth.
Prior to that, the station measured only water content, which is based on the weight of the snow atop a rubber “pillow” filled with antifreeze.
The water content at Schneider Meadows on Monday was 35.7 inches, which is the fifth-highest total for the date since the station was installed in 1981.
This March was dramatically different from its immediate predecessor.
March 2022 was warmer and much drier than usual, a trend reflected in the snowpack.
At the start of April 2022, the water content in the region was about 34% below average.
Klaus said Unity Reservoir might not have filled last year except for the significant rainfall that started in early April and persisted through much of May.
This March, by contrast, was the second-coldest since at least World War II at the Baker City Airport.
That continues a chilly trend that started last fall.
Between Nov. 1, 2022, and April 6, 2023, the temperature reached 50 degrees on just five days at the Baker City Airport.
It was also the wettest March since 2011, with total precipitation, much of it melted snow rather than rain, of 1.17 inches.
(The average for March is 0.80 of an inch.)
If this spring is similarly soggy to last, Klaus said he doesn’t expect he’ll need to release much water from Unity Reservoir until late in the spring, since the combination of snowmelt and rain would keep hay fields well irrigated.
Super skiing
Although the snowy March didn’t benefit sightseers along Highway 204, the incessant storms were a boon for Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
The ski area, in the Elkhorns about 34 miles northwest of Baker City, measured more than 90 inches of snow during the month, resulting in excellent skiing and snowboarding conditions.
Anthony reported a snow base of 99 inches over the weekend. The resort’s final weekend of skiing is April 6-9.
