Wes Morgan was happy to see the snow finally begin to fall, and happier still that the flakes were sticking on ground that was moist rather than dusty.
Morgan has more than a passing interest in such matters.
He manages the Burnt River Irrigation District in southern Baker County, and the amount of snow, as well as the moisture level in the ground on which it accumulates, can have significant effects on the supply of irrigation water many months ahead.
In the midst of one of the most severe droughts in the region in the past 20 years, Morgan’s concerns were multiple.
First, the drought left the ground desiccated. Had the ground become frozen, and snow started piling up while the soil was dry, it’s likely that in the spring of 2022 much of the melting snow would soak into the ground rather than fill streams, rivers and reservoirs — including Unity Reservoir, the lone impoundment in the Burnt River Irrigation District.
That’s pretty much what happened during the spring of 2021. Despite a relatively robust snowpack, the runoff volume was paltry, leaving irrigation supplies short and resulting in reservoirs that receded rapidly. Phillips Reservoir, in Sumpter Valley about 17 miles southwest of Baker City, reached its lowest level since it first filled in 1968.
Morgan’s second worry is about this winter’s snowpack itself.
Although copious rain during October largely alleviated his fear about snow falling on parched ground, a skimpy snowpack this winter would prolong, and potentially even exacerbate, the drought.
Most of Baker County remains in extreme drought, the second-worst rating on the U.S. Drought Monitor (exceptional drought is the most severe category).
Through the first week or so of December, the snowpack outlook was decidedly gloomy, with little to no snow at lower elevations and amounts well below average higher in the mountains.
But the past several days have effected a major reversal.
A series of storms starting on Dec. 11 has boosted the snowpack to above average at some measuring sites in Northeastern Oregon.
And overall across the region this vital source of water — for kitchen faucets, irrigation sprinklers and fish habitat, among other things — is close to average.
“It’s always concerning as far as snowpack goes,” Morgan said on Friday morning, Dec. 17. “But if we hadn’t been coming off one of the worst summers, it wouldn’t have been so scary.”
Although this week’s storms are welcome, Morgan points out that it’s quite early in the snowpack season.
Typically the pack peaks in March or early April at higher elevations in the Elkhorns and Wallowas.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Morgan said.
As of Friday morning, the water content in the snow at 19 sites in Northeastern Oregon was just 8% below average.
(Water content is a more relevant measurement than snow depth, since a foot of powder snow holds much less water than a foot of slush.)
Several sites had little or no snow in the first week of December.
But the wintry pattern that commenced on Dec. 11 has had a dramatic effect, especially in parts of the Wallowas and Elkhorns.
At Schneider Meadows north of Halfway, for instance, almost three feet of snow has fallen in the past week.
The automated snow-measuring station there, at an elevation of 5,400 feet, reported 13 inches of snow, and a water content of 3.2 inches, at midnight on Dec. 10.
By Friday morning, Dec. 17, the snow depth was 46 inches and the water content was 8.7 inches.
The latter figure is 32% above average for the date.
At Eilertson Meadow, along Rock Creek in the Elkhorns west of Haines, the snow depth was only one inch, with a water content of 0.7 of an inch, on Dec. 10.
Friday morning the snow depth was 16 inches and the water content was 3.5 inches — 9% above average.
The situation isn’t quite as promising at some other sites.
A measuring station near Bourne, for instance, on the other side of Elkhorn Ridge from Eilertson Meadow, the water content Friday morning was 3.1 inches — 24% below average.
The water content has increased this week from 0.8 of an inch, however, and the snow depth has risen from five inches to 20 inches.
At Moss Springs, in the western Wallowas above Cove, the water content Friday was 5.7 inches, which is 14% below average.
Recent storms weren’t quite as productive in that part of the region. Moss Springs has recorded 14 inches of snow over the past week, the water content increasing from 3.8 inches to 5.7 inches.
