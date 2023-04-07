Jessica Riley’s first thought after the sound echoed across Hells Canyon was that a clap of thunder heralded a storm, and she was glad she had finished her walk.
There was no storm on Sunday morning, April 2.
Several seconds later she saw the airplane.
“All of the sudden the plane just dropped out of the sky, in a nose dive,” Riley said.
She didn’t see the plane hit the ground.
But she heard it.
And then she saw the plume of dark smoke rising above the ridge just west of Copperfield Park on the Oregon side of the Snake River at Oxbow.
Riley, who had been camping at the park since Friday evening with her husband, Rich, and their children, ages 2 and 6, looked at her friend. They exchanged puzzled looks.
“Did we just see a plane crash?” is what Riley recalls saying.
Riley, who lives in Baker City, was among a relatively large number of people, given the remote location, who were witnesses, in some fashion, to the crash that killed pilot Terry Lee Richards, 43, and his lone passenger, Caleb Andrew Tennant, 24.
Both were from Middleton, Idaho.
The Cirrus SR22 single-engine plane went down about 9:50 a.m.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
‘So unbelievable’
Riley said she went for a walk with her daughter, Parker, 2, and a friend Sunday morning, while her husband was fishing with their son, Jaxon, who’s 6, under the bridge over the Snake River, near the park.
The sky was mostly cloudy, with a few bits of blue sky, she said.
Just after she returned from her walk she heard a loud, echoing sound that she mistook for thunder.
Then she heard the plane’s engine, and almost immediately thereafter she saw it, plummeting toward the ground.
Riley said there were “quite a few” other campers at Copperfield. A group of six people were playing cornhole when the plane crashed.
And the congregation was just leaving a church at Oxbow.
Riley said everyone she talked with in the aftermath of the crash seemed stunned.
She certainly was.
“It was like being in a horror movie,” she said. “It was terrible. Just sickening to think about. So unbelievable.”
Riley said she immediately called 911.
She and others wanted to try to help, but she didn’t want to interfere with what she believed was a rescue mission.
She talked with other witnesses who had seen what appeared to be a parachute.
Riley said she told her children that whoever was in the plane might be OK, and that searchers would find where the parachute had landed.
What Riley didn’t know — and apparently none of the other witnesses knew — is that the parachute they saw wasn’t designed to be strapped to a person.
It was a ballistic parachute fitted to the Cirrus SR22 and intended, in the event of engine failure or other problem, to allow the plane to hit the ground softly enough to save the lives of the pilot and any passengers.
Riley said she didn’t learn until a day or so later what the parachute’s purpose was, and that it had not prevented the fatal crash.
Riley said she and her family drove back to Baker City not long after witnessing the incident.
On Wednesday, April 5, three days later, she said the experience “still seems unreal.”
Preliminary information
According to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cirrus SR22, tail number N424SW, was built in 2009 and owned by Prestige Worldwide SR22 LLC of Caldwell.
According to data from the Flight Aware website, the airplane took off from Caldwell around 9:16 a.m. on Sunday and was flying north toward Lewiston, its destination, at an altitude of 13,900 feet at 9:49 a.m.
The plane started descending at a rate of 1,400 feet per minute, then, starting at 30 seconds after 9:50 a.m., it descended at a rate of 10,105 feet per minute.
According to Flight Aware, the Cirrus SR22 had flown on March 27 from Caldwell to Pullman/Moscow Regional Airport, and then back to Caldwell later the same day.
