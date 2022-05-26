Baker High School freshman Sofie Kaaen was having a normal lunch at a nearby restaurant, until a classmate got a phone call from a parent with the news that someone had threatened the school.
Nobody was thinking much about their meal at Paizano’s Pizza, just a couple blocks west of the BHS campus, after that call just after noon on Thursday, May 26.
“Everybody started calling their parents and leaving,” Kaaen said. “It was really chaotic.”
She didn’t think then about the shooting two days earlier at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers died, and 17 other people were wounded.
But Kaaen thought a lot of about that tragedy later, after the initial shock had receded.
“Afterwards I realized that was a weird coincidence,” she said. “I feel like what happened (Thursday) really put the Texas shooting into perspective, and having that fear for the people still at our school made me reflect on how serious school shootings really are.”
There was no active threat at Baker High School.
But the threat, which police said was posted on social media, prompted Baker City Police to respond and the Baker School District to institute “a lockout” as a precaution.
During a lockout, all outside doors are locked, and students and staff remain inside the school. Classes and other indoor activities continue as usual.
A lockdown is a different procedure, intended for an active threat. In a lockdown, students are told to stay out of sight and be quiet, and interior doors are locked and lights turned off.
During the incident, which lasted about an hour, police officers were posted outside the entrance to each school.
At about 1 p.m., the school district sent automated notices to parents stating that the lockout had ended.
BHS students describe their experiences
Anthony Christopher, a junior, said he usually leaves campus during lunch, but on Thursday he “didn’t feel like driving.”
When the lockout was announced, and students who were eating lunch outside told to return to the school, Christopher said “in the moment it was kind of scary, but they handled it really well.”
He said the Texas shooting “probably went through my head like twice.”
Freshman Jayden Whitford said she was also thinking about what happened in Texas when the lockout started.
“I was outside at lunch with a bunch of my friends when we saw cop cars and police enter and (Skye) Flanagan (BHS principal) told everyone to go inside,” Whitford said. “Then we just were told to stay in our next class until further notice and we weren’t allowed to leave the class. It was scary since I didn’t know what was going on. I made sure I told my loved ones about it cause I was just scared. I did think it was a real threat but I tried not thinking about it cause it would probably freak me out even more.”
