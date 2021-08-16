The Baker City Sorbenots location is getting a makeover. The coffee shop at 1270 Campbell St. will have a new look within the next few weeks.
“We’re re-doing the siding and doing a ground level patio out front and an order window out there,” said Philip Stone, Sorbenots CEO.
The siding will be repainted to a dark or royal blue with the Sorbenots logo, and the building will have brown trim.
“We kind of went to a standard look and feel for all of our shops,” Stone said.
Sorbenots has shops in La Grande, Ontario, Hermiston and Pendleton as well as Baker City, where the company started.
Stone said the new patio in Baker City will be ADA-accessible.
Other changes include moving the drive-thru to make more room for cars.
“The idea would be just to push it back enough that we can get two or three cars off of Campbell Street,” Stone said. “It just makes it a little too much gridlock for what we’re trying to do. I don’t like to see people hanging out and trying to get in and out of Campbell Street.”
The renovations had a bittersweet moment with the removal of the Sorbenots coffee bush. Stone said several years ago they had cut down an old tree and it kept sprouting up. They decided one day to shape the bush into a coffee cup.
“We had to remove it to extend the drive through back a little bit,” he said. “I think people kind of got used to having that coffee bush back there.”
Stone said they have planted more trees and will probably turn one of the older trees into a new coffee bush in the future.
Stone said the projected two-week project has slowed a bit as the contractor had a workforce shortage.
“We’re hoping in the next week and a half, two weeks, they’ll get reengaged with it and be done with it,” Stone said.
He said the goal is to minimize the effect on traffic.
“We usually like to try to get that done in a shorter time frame but sometimes you’ve got to deal with what you’re given,” Stone said.
