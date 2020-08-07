The Soroptimist International of Baker County has announced the award of a grant aimed at supporting women in business and two scholarships to help young women continue their educations.
Jayne Skidgel of Kicks Sportswear is the recipient of this year’s $2,000 InnovateHer grant. She is the manager and sole operator of her family owned business, Kicks Sportswear.
Skidgel plans to use the money to help fund the purchase of a new point-of-sale software program and to paint the exterior of the building at 1801 Main St. where Kicks is housed, said Kelly Tanzey, Soroptimist president.
“The SIBC InnovateHer Grant was created to foster economic development in Baker County by supporting women-owned/led companies that are beyond the idea phase and ready to grow/update their business,” Tanzey stated in a press release.
This year’s $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Madison Morgan, a graduate of Pine-Eagle High School at Halfway, and Anna Carter, a Baker High School graduate.
Morgan plans to work toward becoming a veterinarian and to have her own swine operation in order to provide show pigs to kids like her, Tanzey said. Morgan will pursue a bachelor’s degree in biology/pre-veterinary studies at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
Carter’s goal is to become an event planner for a university, athletic events or a church youth program, Tanzey said. She will pursue a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
