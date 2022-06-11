The Baker School District’s plan to build a new bus lane at South Baker Intermediate School has been postponed.
District officials had hoped to do the project this summer, but the district didn’t receive any bids for the work, said Lindsey McDowell, the district’s public information and communications coordinator.
“At this time, I think the district plans to rebid the project in the fall,” McDowell said.
The district’s goal is to deal with traffic congestion at South Baker, the school at 1285 Third St. that houses fourth, fifth and sixth graders.
Now, buses as well as parents pick up and drop off students in the same area, the one-way block of Grace Street between Third and Fourth streets on the north side of the school.
Mark Witty, district superintendent, said this winter that the situation forces many parents to park elsewhere in the neighborhood and requires students to cross one or more streets.
“We’re trying to avoid that,” Witty said in February 2022. “It’s been a goal for a number of years to make this area safer.”
The district’s solution is to separate the bus loading and unloading zone from where parents pick up and drop off students.
Buses, which now travel south on Fourth Street to Grace Street, would instead turn right one block north, on Carter Street, and then continue south on Fifth Street.
That street right-of-way extends south of Grace Street into the northwest corner of the South Baker playground.
The Baker City Council this spring approved the district’s request to open that section of Fifth Street for buses.
The district will pave a lane for buses and install a fence between that lane and the playground, Witty said.
When buses leave the school, they’ll drive north on Fourth Street, avoiding Grace Street altogether.
Wayne Paxton, the district’s transportation supervisor, came up with the proposal a few years ago to alleviate congestion as buses and parents’ vehicles vied for the same limited amount of space.
He said there’s room for three buses now in the bus lane on the south side of Grace Street next to the school.
“It’s just really tight,” Paxton said. “I think this is going to open it up quite a bit and be safer.”
Witty said the change won’t eliminate potential conflicts between buses and other vehicles.
Buses heading north on Fourth Street, for instance, will cross Grace Street where parents will turn left.
But Witty said he’s convinced the situation will be safer since buses and cars won’t be parking close to each other.
The bus lane project is not one of the jobs the district will do with money from the $4 million bond that district voters approved in May 2021.
