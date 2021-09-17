More than a hundred people gathered at Geiser-Pollman Park Thursday evening, Sept. 16 for a rally opposing Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate that health care workers, school staff and many state employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
Dubbed the Eastern Oregon Liberty Rally, the event started with a procession of vehicles, many sporting American flags, that traveled through town before ending at the park.
Dennis Bachman, who organized the rally, said about 75 cars participated.
Bachman, who works for the Baker City Public Works Department, said he put on the rally because he’s concerned about how the vaccine mandate will affect firefighters and other emergency responders.
“While I was on vacation traveling, that just kind of gave me some time to think on the situation and I just don’t feel this is right at all,” Bachman said. “So, when I got back from vacation, I decided that I was going to try to help those guys out and support them as well as everybody else that is under this mandate.”
Bachman said he was pleased with the attendance on a cool Thursday evening.
“Of course I would have liked to have seen a bigger turnout, but for a first time rally of this sort in Baker, with a weeks’ worth of planning, I thought it turned out pretty good,” Bachman said.
Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Oregon governor in the 2022 election, was unable to attend the rally.
Bachman read a statement that McQuisten provided.
“Our founding fathers may have had some differing religious opinions but they agreed when they wrote the Constitution that the rights it lined out for protection are God-given,” McQuisten wrote. “To put it another way; they are the rights we are naturally and inherently born with. The most primary of those is the right to self-preservation, to make the choices as sovereign individuals that determine whether we stay healthy and alive or not.”
McQuisten wrote that her goal, by next year’s election, is to feel that she has “personally done every single thing I could think of to fight back” against what she sees as government overreach.
Brenda Williams, who is Bachman’s sister and lives in Central Oregon, told the crowd she is a member of People’s Rights Area 5, which has a mission statement of: “Uniting neighbors to defend their families, faith, freedom and future.”
“To hold on to your rights, you must claim your rights, use your rights, defend your rights, maintain your rights,” Williams said. “Become a part of a like-minded group of people in your area who help defend and support one another.”
Scott Stuart, described on a rally flier as a constitutional speaker, also addressed the audience.
“What we’re missing today is good leadership,” Stuart said. “The key to good leadership is vision, understanding the times, and foresight. Foresight is the ability to make a difficult decision, which is going to harm some people, but you need to make that decision to stop a natural outcome.”
Stuart read from Oregon Revised Statute 433.416, which states, among other things, that health care workers in Oregon “shall not be required as a condition of work to be immunized under this section, unless such immunization is otherwise required by federal or state law, rule or regulation.”
Stuart also talked about statistics from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) about the number of Oregonians who have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, the total was 3,547.
“But when you go into OHA’s website and you look at the statistics, underneath comorbidities — comorbidities means people who had death type injuries or illnesses; heart disease, liver, cancer, stroke, high blood pressure, renal failure, all these things,” Scott said. “Do you know how many of those people died with those issues? 94%. Do you know what the average age of the people that have died in Oregon is? 78. Do you know what the average lifespan in America is? 78.”
Scott contends that COVID-19 regulations such as the vaccination mandate are not about public safety, but about “ideological control.”
“And the sooner you realize it, the sooner you begin to fight back, and we are not about fighting back physically,” Scott said. “We are about fighting back with peaceful noncompliance. Understand that. Peaceful noncompliance. We will not comply.”
Suzi Smith of Baker City attended the rally and said she thought it was a wonderful event.
“The best thing (Scott) said was we’ve lived in the land of the free, so we don’t know what our rights are because we take them for granted and so it’s important for all of us to not take those for granted and to know what they are,” Smith said.
Another audience member, Casey Johnson, said he thinks it’s important the people understand their rights and recognize government overreach.
“Like the speaker said, ‘Do you know what your rights are? Can anybody tell me what those five rights are?’ ” Johnson said. “And nobody could tell him, so how do you know you’ve lost anything? I think something like this seems very small in grassroots but that’s how things start and hopefully we continue to build on it.”
