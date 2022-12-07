Seeing Baker City in some of its earliest photographs depicts a stark main street, more than sepia can convey, with nary a bush, tree or flower to be seen along the historic row.
It was a dangerous time to be any kind of vegetation, nibbled to nothing by commonplace horses, sheep, deer and cattle, the city itself predating barbed wire.
But not long after the horse gave way to the car and cobblestone gave way to pavement, cities everywhere regained space and opportunity to grow. It wasn’t long after that, 1927, that Anthony Silvers was born in Mount Vernon in Grant County. Silvers would go on to become a successful architect, landscape designer and restaurateur in Baker City.
He had a vision for form, function and growth, and when he passed away in 2011 he bequeathed $800,000 to the city to create the Anthony Silvers Street Tree Trust. Since then the trust has been managed by the Baker City Tree Board, whose members have been striving to add beauty and shade wherever they can.
“He was just like Leo Adler,” Lyle Kuchenbecker, chairman of the tree board, says of Silvers.
Prior to retiring, Kuchenbecker worked for the Forest Service, and he brought his tree expertise to the board.
“An incredible person — he gave all of his inheritance, all his money when he died, to Baker City, specifically for the planting of trees,” said tree board member Christine Howard.
Interest money from the Silvers fund is available to help residents buy trees that are planted on the public right-of-way between the sidewalk and street, what are known as “street trees.”
The grants aren’t available for planting trees on private property, such as a backyard.
The city has also used money from the Silvers fund to buy trees, starting with the purchase of 25 trees planted in 2014 north of the rodeo arena at the Baker County Fairgrounds. Those trees include hackberry, Austrian pine, Aristocrat pear, Skyline honeylocust and Sterling Silver linden.
Tree City USA
Baker City’s commitment to trees is a long one.
The Arbor Day Foundation has designated Baker City as a Tree City USA for 37 straight years, the sixth-longest streak among Oregon cities. The five with longer spans are Salem (46 years), Portland (45), Eugene (43), Sunriver (42), and Rogue River (39).
To qualify as a Tree City USA, a city must create a tree board or department, adopt a tree care ordinance, spend at least $2 per resident each year on community forestry work and have an annual Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Kuchenbecker and Howard have been active on the tree board for the past six years. Howard is an arborist in her own right, and she frequently attends symposiums on ecology, landscaping and horticulture.
Both feel honored to be part of Silvers’ ongoing legacy, and say they’ve seen a steadily gaining interest among younger citizens about trees and the benefits they bring to Baker City.
“They want to know more information, they want to know about trees, they want to know how to prune,” said Howard, who has several printouts regarding tree maintenance on hand that she’s been supplying to interested residents over the years.
Tree Board and city’s tree ordinance
While the city’s ordinance regarding trees in public spaces — including the strip between the sidewalk and the street — makes room for residents’ personal preferences, the tree board spends a significant amount of time trying to mitigate the dangers, disputes and damages certain species of trees can cause. From overreaching limbs to allergenic and invasive plants to slipping on fallen fruit, the board proffers a list of species that can avoid those issues when someone intends to put new roots to soil.
And sometimes the board needs to remove trees that have lived through much of Baker’s history.
Kuchenbecker described a cottonwood “roughly six feet wide at the base” that had to be removed in conjunction with the city’s professional arborist, a tree he estimated to be nearly 80 years old. A one foot round cut from the base of such a tree could tip a half ton with its full water weight, and the falling force of a 100-foot specimen could flatten an armored tank or swat a house into the history books.
Kuchenbecker and Howard said the tree board and city have also had to intervene on a few occasions where trees were interfering with utilities both underground and above.
Some of the largest trees in the city are approaching a century old if not past that milestone, though there is no real inventory of when most of them were planted. Some were established only shortly after some historic streets were built. A trained eye might see some hallmarks of the seasons, swarms, storms and flocks they’ve been subjected to, and perhaps a few hearts and initials carved into the bark.
Under the tree board’s care, Baker’s downtown district has become increasingly picturesque as the fledgling trees have matured in their wells, many reaching over 20 feet.
Until the first snow, the tree board was planning to enlist students from Baker High School’s National Honor Society to help remove pavers from the tree wells along Resort Street so the trunks can expand, a project they’ve delayed till the spring thaw.
New board members needed
“We’re looking for new board members,” said Kuchenbecker, seeking to replace members who left last July. Anyone with tree experience is welcome, but enthusiasm and willingness is a great start. Especially as spring returns you’ll be a part of the form, function and growth of not just the trees but the city, just like Anthony Silvers.
From the city website: “The Tree Board has many duties; they study, review, evaluate and make recommendations regarding landscaping activities in parks within the public right of way adjacent to streets and in other public areas. Included in those activities is the care, preservation, pruning, planting, replanting, removal or disposition of trees and shrubs.”
If you are interested, visit City Hall, 1655 First St., and fill out an application, or call Kuchenbacker at 541-403-0988 to discuss the role in more detail.
Tree-planting tips, applications, more information
More information about the city’s tree board and tree programs is available at bakercity.com/2165/Tree-Board.
The site includes an application for planting or removing a street tree, a guide that includes suggested species for street trees and a list of species that the city doesn’t allow, instructions for planting a tree and other information.
