Two recent grants totaling $42,000 have been a major boost to a local campaign to build a splash pad in Baker City’s Central Park.
Charline Simmons, whose daughter, Penelope, 18, started the fundraising project last year, said the splash pad committee recently received grants of $25,000 from the Leo Adler Foundation, and $17,000 from Ash Grove Cement.
“We have enough to order the water features from Odyssey and so, we’re probably going to do that, probably at the beginning of next week,” Charline Simmons said.
The total estimated cost for the splash pad is about $300,000.
The project has raised $123,218.62, Simmons said.
In addition to the recent grants, Simmons said she has applied for financial assistance from Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, and for a $25,000 grant from Marvin Wood Products.
She said she has also talked with Marvin Wood Products officials about the possibility of the company delivering splash pad equipment from Texas to Baker City.
“If I can get one of Marvin’s trucks to haul from Texas for us, that saves me $13,000,” Simmons said.
She said support for the project has been steady, both among businesses and local residents.
She said Shankle Landscape has offered to donate landscaping work after the splash pad is built.
She said several other businesses have offered to help as well.
“Everybody that I’ve talked to is very excited for it, looking forward to it,” Simmons said.
“We have several containers collecting change at different businesses around town,” she said. “Or you can take your donations straight to the Community Bank and tell them it is for the Lions Club/Splash Pad account.”
Residents have also donated cans and bottles for the project, Simmons said. Anyone interested in donating to the campaign can call her at 541-519-2483. She can also be reached by email at bakercitysplashpad2023@gmail.com.
Project history
Penelope Simmons started the effort with a goal of earning her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.
The splash pad project now involves Girl Scout Troop 50042.
The Baker Lions Club is partnering with the splash pad committee, which consists of Charline Simmons, Chris Folkman, Blake Marlia, Mark Bogart and Joyce Bornstedt, who is the city’s technical administrative supervisor and also oversees city parks.
Simmons said Marlia has talked to Natural Structures in Baker City about building benches to install around the splash pad.
Simmons said she’s optimistic that the splash pad can be built this summer, in time for the hot weather that makes such features so popular.
Baker City doesn’t have a splash pad — the nearest are in La Grande and Ontario.
“If I can get the $45,000 that I’ll need for the rest of the water features, then I think the rest will come along pretty easy,” Simmons said. “We’re still trying to find someone to do the finishing of the concrete, which will be a pretty big expense. So I’m hoping that we can get a contractor that will step up and do that.”
Local firms that have offered in-kind donations for the project include Steve Ritch Environmental & Construction, RD Mac, Powder River Electric, Trevor Shankle and Eagle Cap Plumbing.
