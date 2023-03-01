As soon as the tiny beak peeks over the box, Tami Foltz can’t help but smile.
She’s handled thousands of newborn fowl during her time at D&B Supply in Baker City, and with practiced hands she gently lifts each duckling from the box and places it beneath the heat lamp.
Then come the chicks, whose presence echoes in every corner of the store thanks to their persistent cheeps.
This is Foltz’s ninth year at D&B. She is the pet/vet department lead.
On Thursday, Feb. 23, she collected this year’s first shipment of live chicks and ducklings from the Baker City Post Office, then went to work getting them settled at D&B.
She prepared the tanks a day before to make sure the surroundings would be warm for the newborns.
“They have to be at 100 degrees,” she said.
The first order of business is giving the babies water to combat dehydration, then food.
These chicks and ducklings were hatched Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Dunlap Hatchery in Caldwell. After their feathers were sufficiently dry, they were carefully packed into boxes — with bedding and a “nutragel” for nourishment — for the trip to Baker City.
The black-colored Barred Rock chicks were as hyper as toddlers when she opened the lid, and several hopped the dividers into another crowd of fuzzy bodies.
Foltz said about 90% of the chickens are pullets, or young females.
“But I do a lot of meat birds, as well,” she said.
Thursday’s shipment contained seven varieties of chickens, and three of ducks.
“These days duck eggs are a hot commodity,” she said. “People who are allergic to chicken eggs can usually have duck eggs.”
New shipments will arrive every Thursday through early June. The Baker City store receives 5,000 to 6,000 chicks and other fowl every year.
Foltz said interest in raising chickens increased around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it hasn’t slowed down.
Eggs
It takes about four to five months for chickens to start laying eggs, Foltz said.
The length of their laying years depends — those with sufficient light can lay year round for about two years, while those with less light (which means they don’t lay many eggs in the winter) will continue for about five years.
Chickens are born with a finite number of eggs in their system, she said.
As Foltz got the chicks settled into their temporary home, the store opened to customers and she started fielding questions about each variety.
She recited facts about each type of chicken, including the color of its eggs, which can be white, brown, brown with speckles, blue or green.
“Colored egg layers are popular,” she said.
If a customer comes on her day off, a handy poster near the chicken tanks describes each variety and its attributes — including egg color.
While some customers are starting a new flock, many buy chickens to replaces ones lost to age or predators, such as owls, eagles and foxes.
Customer Sam Patterson arrived early to add more chickens to her current flock of 65.
“I’m buying 24 more,” she said. “I’d like to top off around 250. They’re so fun to watch.”
Special orders
Foltz does take special orders for chickens, but customers must pick them up within 24 hours of arriving at the store — after that, the chickens are available for anyone to purchase.
For information, call D&B at 541-523-6442.
Chicken rules
Baker City does not have any regulations regarding chickens inside the city limits.
However, potential issues with owning fowl are covered by other ordinances, said Phoebe Wachtel, office manager for the Baker City Police Department.
For instance, chickens roaming around town — or tearing up someone’s yard — can be identified as “chickens at large.”
“We’ve had to issue tickets for that,” she said.
Also, chickens could violate the noise ordinance, or accumulated waste — and the smell — could also be a potential violation.
Owning chickens also falls under the requirements for owning any type of animal, such as providing food, water and shelter.
“You are governed by the minimum standard of care,” Wachtel said.
