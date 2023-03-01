As soon as the tiny beak peeks over the box, Tami Foltz can’t help but smile.

She’s handled thousands of newborn fowl during her time at D&B Supply in Baker City, and with practiced hands she gently lifts each duckling from the box and places it beneath the heat lamp.

