Spring, that most treacherous of seasons, put on a predictable debut.
First a chilly north wind on the equinox itself.
Then the first full day — of spring and of the weeklong vacation for Baker students — started with snow flurries.
But unlike some previous breaks marred by similarly dismal weather throughout, the 2022 version quickly turned tranquil.
The snow on Monday morning, March 21, barely whitened the ground.
And the next day turned out to be the warmest in Baker City in almost five months.
The temperature topped out Tuesday at 61 degrees in the sunshine at the Baker City Airport. It was the mildest day there since Oct. 29, 2021, when the high was 63.
And Tuesday might be the coolest day for the rest of the week.
The National Weather Service predicted temperatures in the 60s every day through Sunday, March 27, with no precipitation in the forecast until Sunday night, when there’s a slight chance of rain showers. Saturday is forecast to be the warmest, with a high of 66. Temperatures in lower elevations could top 70.
The most recent 70-degree day at the Baker City Airport was on Oct. 21, 2021, when the high was 70.
In the mild sunshine on Tuesday afternoon, people flocked to Geiser-Pollman Park and strolled sidewalks, some clad in shorts and T-shirts, attire that hasn’t been appropriate outdoors around here since before Thanksgiving.
Both February and January were chillier than usual. February was particularly frigid, with an average low temperature of 11.4 degrees, the third-lowest since World War II.
The temperature surpassed 40 degrees on only one day during January, and on just four of February’s 28 days.
Prior to this week’s rapid reversal, March was also on pace to be cooler than average. The average high temperature through March 22 was 47.9 degrees. That’s two degrees below the long-term average, and it would make this March the chilliest since 2011. But this week’s warmth likely will push the March average to near average by the end of the month.
Although Baker is basking in its balmiest stretch of weather since before Halloween, none of the temperature records for the period appears to be in jeopardy.
• March 24 — Forecast high: 62.
Record high: 69, 2007
• March 25 — Forecast high: 65.
Record high: 73, 1960
• March 26 — Forecast high: 66.
Record high: 73, 1997
• March 27 — Forecast high: 64.
Record high: 74, 1966
