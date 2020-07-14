The towering sign that greets visitors and citizens of Baker City in front of the Baker Truck Corral near the Campbell Street interchange on Interstate 84 has been missing.
But now the 20-foot-tall sign, installed by the Kiwanis Club of Baker City, is back.
And looking better.
Kiwanis Club secretary David Cowan said club members decided it was time to clean and repaint the sign.
It reads “Welcome To Baker City On The Oregon Trail” on its east side, along with rows of logos of service organizations and other local services.
The west-facing side reads “Thank You For Supporting Our Community” and includes logos from several businesses.
Workers removed the sign on June 9 and re-installed the refreshed version Friday, July 10.
The welcome display is a way to recognize the partners that help make the Kiwanis Club possible, Cowan said. The Club helps with projects such as the Santa photos during the Christmas Festival of Trees, literacy programs, school carnivals, and other events and programs aimed toward helping children in Baker City.
Cowan said he is grateful to Kurt Miller, the owner of the Truck Corral who donates the land and electricity for the display year-round, as well as Ace Hardware and D&B Supply for donating material.
“Over 20 people contributed to this project,” Cowan said.
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) donated employee time and equipment to hang the sign.
“We know a lot of our members are struggling and want to help our members however we can,” said Joseph Hathaway, OTEC’s communications coordinator. “We just want to do our part to support the community.”
Michael Bourne, 18, is one of the volunteers who helped repaint the sign. Bourne said that he has been volunteering with the Kiwanis Club since he was 9, so it wasn’t out of the ordinary.
“There was a way to help, so I did it,” Bourne said.
