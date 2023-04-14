MayDay Inc. presented an award to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City for the hospital's food donations this year. From left, hospital president Dina Ellwanger and staff Kimberli Munn, Trista Berry, Rita O'Dell and Alicia Wolfe (all of Saint Alphonsus), then Alesia Wilson, Ambrosia Russell, Lisa Macomber, Lela Danforth, Leanna Gautney and Tim Morgan of Mayday, Inc.
MayDay Inc. presented an award to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City for the hospital's food donations this year. From left, hospital president Dina Ellwanger and staff Kimberli Munn, Trista Berry, Rita O'Dell and Alicia Wolfe (all of Saint Alphonsus), then Alesia Wilson, Ambrosia Russell, Lisa Macomber, Lela Danforth, Leanna Gautney and Tim Morgan of Mayday, Inc.
Leanna Gautney was hoping MayDay Inc.’s food drive would yield plentiful donations to the Baker City nonprofit that helps victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence, but she wasn’t prepared for Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
The hospital’s generosity forced Gautney to call in a truck.
Gautney, who is MayDay’s executive director, was pleased have to make special arrangements to transport the 255 items that Saint Alphonsus donated to MayDay’s “Pack the Pantry” drive.
“Please help us congratulate St. Alphonsus Medical Center staff and patrons for their contributions, dedication and generosity,” Gautney wrote on MayDay’s Facebook page. “Their combined efforts will greatly benefit all the domestic abuse survivors and their families this year!”
Gautney wasn’t satisfied with merely thanking the hospital staff for donating the most items during the food drive.
Together with her staff, Gautney created a new honor, the Royal Nest Egg award, complete with a handmade trophy, that will be given each year to the biggest donor in the Pack the Pantry drive.
On Wednesday morning, April 12, Gautney and MayDay board members presented the trophy to Saint Alphonsus staff in the hospital’s chapel.
“Thank you on behalf of all our colleagues,” said Alicia Wolfe, mission leader and chaplain at Saint Alphonsus. “This is one of the ways we’re a transforming, healing presence in the community. We use your services and we couldn’t do it without you, either.”
The trophy is part cornucopia of faux fruits and part customary gilded cup, and Gautney says she wants it to be a badge of honor for each year’s top donor. The traveling trophy will be put on display at the hospital for all to enjoy, until next year when the Pack the Pantry drive returns
MayDay also will keep a plaque in its office on the fourth floor of the Baker Tower, listing each year’s recipient.
“This is our Royal Nest Egg award for our sexual assault and trauma survivors, and our hearts are just full,” Gautney said during the presentation ceremony Wednesday morning. “We’re turning the award into a yearly event, if you want to keep the trophy.”
“We’re gonna tote that thing around,” Wolfe said. “We might migrate it between departments.”
Although Saint Alphonsus made the largest donation, Gautney said many other local organizations and residents also helped to pack the pantry.
Ryder Brothers was second, donating 143 items, and Grocery Outlet contributed 117 items to rank third.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.