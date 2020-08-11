A Stanfield woman died in a one-vehicle rollover after veering off the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 about 10 miles north of Baker City and crashing Friday afternoon.
Heydi Yajaira Sandoval, 31, reportedly lost control of her Nissan Rogue SUV about 2:18 p.m.
Oregon State Police Sr. Trooper Edward Mercado wrote in his daily media log that investigation at the scene and witness statements showed that Sandoval’s vehicle drifted across the road and left the freeway along the right shoulder.
The vehicle traveled several hundred feet on the right side of the highway, struck snowdrift barriers and rolled several times before coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Mercado wrote that Sandoval, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene.
