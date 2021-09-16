The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized the killing of more wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack, which has killed six head of cattle in eastern Baker County since mid July and injured four others, including a six-month-old calf killed earlier this week.
The permit allows four ranchers in the area to kill up to two wolves total, not including the pack's breeding male and female, before Oct. 31, on land they either own or legally use for grazing.
In addition, ODFW officials intend to kill four other wolves from the pack, including the pack's breeding male. ODFW does not plan to target the pack's breeding female, according to a press release from the agency Thursday evening, Sept. 16.
Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash sent a letter to Melcher on Sept. 13 asking the state to kill the entire Lookout Mountain pack.
ODFW Director Curt Melcher initially approved a lethal take permit, for up to four subadult wolves, on July 31. On Aug. 1, ODFW employees, firing rifles from a helicopter, shot and killed two wolf pups from the pack. No wolves have been killed since.
The pack currently numbers up to nine wolves. Both the breeding pair and five juveniles (now about 50 pounds) have been documented by ODFW as recently as Sept. 8. One or two yearlings are likely still present in the the area although they have not been observed since Sept. 1, according to ODFW.
According to ODFW, the Lookout Mountain pack "presents a significant risk to livestock in the area — a risk that will continue as livestock will be present in the pack’s AKWA (area of known wolf activity e.g. range) all winter. September and October also tend to have higher depredation rates historically on cattle in large rangeland pastures."
Wolves have been present in the area for two years with little direct conflict with livestock, according to ODFW. The situation changed in February 2021 when wolves started visiting livestock calving pastures. Ranchers increased night checks, installed fladry (a type of fencing designed to deter wolves), and hazed wolves from near their calving and winter pastures but depredations began in mid-July and have continued.
Ranchers have repeatedly shot at wolves chasing their livestock (allowed under Oregon’s “caught in the act” statute) but missed, according to ODFW.
ODFW staff have spent over 120 hours on the ground in the Lookout Mountain area since July 30 to remove the yearlings and supplement human presence efforts to move wolves away from livestock. Livestock producers have spent hundreds more hours.
There is no evidence that the wolves are being attracted to pastures or other areas with livestock due to bone piles, carcasses or other circumstances, according to ODFW. Agency workers has not identified any conditions that attract wolves and fosters conflict during its repeated investigations of depredation incidents.
There is evidence that the Lookout Mountain pack is focused on livestock even though deer and elk are common and often seen in the same areas where depredations are occurring, according to ODFW. Wolves’ preferred prey, elk, are abundant in this unit and currently well over their population management objective.
The wolves have been observed chasing cows during the day multiple times. While monitoring wolf locations and habitat use, multiple clusters of GPS locations (indicating time spent feeding at a location) have been identified and visited either by livestock producers or ODFW staff. Only dead livestock have been located at the clusters, no natural prey have been found.
“This pack has made a shift in their behavior,” says Roblyn Brown, ODFW Wolf Coordinator. “Instead of the occasional opportunistic killing of a vulnerable calf, now they are targeting livestock despite the high numbers of elk and deer in the area where the depredations have occurred and extensive human presence to haze wolves.”
“Previously we avoided removing an adult to keep the pack intact and give the breeding adults a chance to raise the remaining juveniles and to change their depredation behavior”, continued Brown. “We know it’s hard for some to accept any killing of wolves let alone the juveniles, but we structured it this way to try keep the pack intact. Unfortunately, this did not have the desired effect and we are now out of options for this pack to stop depredating on livestock.”
By targeting the breeding male, ODFW hopes to still allow the breeding female to raise any remaining juveniles. Reducing the number of juveniles she will need to feed increases the likelihood that some will survive.
Brown thanked livestock producers for all their work to try to avoid depredation and recognized the impact it has had on their lives. “While nine depredations in relationship to the large number of cattle raised in Oregon might seem like not that big of a deal, this situation has had a huge impact on the individual producers affected,” she said. “Local producers have worked so hard to protect their calves for months now, going above and beyond what they were required to do under Oregon’s Wolf Plan at great personal cost in time, energy, fuel, and other expenses."
