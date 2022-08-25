A state fish biologist is trying to figure out what killed about 200 of the 2,000 hatchery rainbow trout released in Anthony Lake in late July.

The incident was unfortunate because the alpine lake, at an elevation of 7,100 in the Elkhorn Mountains northwest of Baker City, “is one of those places where people really enjoy going to fish during the hot summer months,” said Joe Lemanski, district fish biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (ODFW) La Grande office.

