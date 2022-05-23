State wildlife biologists have confirmed another wolf attack on cattle north of Richland.
The most recent in a series of investigations in that area, about 40 miles east of Baker City, happened on May 19, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).
According to an ODFW report, a rancher found two injured calves while checking a herd on the afternoon of May 17 in a 600-acre private land parcel in the Immigrant Gulch area north of Eagle Valley.
ODFW biologists investigated on Thursday, May 19, examining those two calves as well as four other calves that had wounds.
Biologists concluded that wolves from the Cornucopia pack had attacked the two calves whose injuries prompted the rancher to report the incident. The attack happened about two to three weeks earlier, according to an ODFW report.
Both calves had bite scrapes up to 1/8th inch wide on the outside of their hindquarters above the hocks, with corresponding tissue trauma, according to the report.
One calf had an open wound measuring about 3.5 by 2.5 inches, as well as multiple tooth punctures about 1/8th of an inch in diameter.
The other calf had a 1-inch by 1-inch open wound on the outside of its left hind leg above the hock, and a pair of tooth puncture marks 1/8th of an inch in diameter.
According to the report, “The bite marks and location, size, and depth of the injuries on the first two calves are consistent with wolf attacks on live calves.”
Biologists surmised that the calves were attacked around the same time.
Of the four other calves that biologists examined, one had a 1-inch long by 1/8th-inch-long bite scrape with a healed puncture wound on its right rear leg near the hip. Six healed scrapes were on the same area of the leg.
Biologists determined this was a “probable” wolf attack based on the size and location of the injuries, which probably happened about the same time as the confirmed attacks on the two other calves.
The three other calves also had scrape wounds, but “lacked sufficient evidence to be able to determine the cause,” according to an ODFW report.
Those three cases were deemed “possible/unknown.”
Earlier this spring, ODFW biologists concluded that wolves from the Cornucopia pack had killed one calf and injured at least three others in the same area north of Richland.
Wolves from the Keating pack also injured a calf in the Keating Valley in early May.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.