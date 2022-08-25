60354b19dba28.image.jpg

A crew works on a transmission line tower outside Boardman in this undated photo. The Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council will meet at Eastern Oregon University’s Gilbert Center, La Grande, for three days starting Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, to hear oral appeals for 30 contested portions of its proposed site plan for the controversial Boardman to Hemingway transmission line project.

 EO Media Group, File

LA GRANDE — Emotions could run high at Eastern Oregon University’s Gilbert Center in La Grande next week.

The Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council will meet at the Gilbert Center for three days starting Monday, Aug. 29, to hear oral appeals for 30 contested portions of its proposed site plan for the controversial Boardman to Hemingway transmission line project.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.