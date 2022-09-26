The Oregon Republican Party has invalidated a vote by Baker County Republicans during a July 28 meeting in Baker City to suspend the county Republican executive committee and investigate county chair Suzan Ellis Jones.
Jones and other members of the executive committee had contended that votes during the July 28 meeting at the Baker County Library were not official.
The reason, they said, is that there was not a quorum of the six-member executive committee present, and per the Baker County GOP bylaws, no decisions could be made.
The bylaws require at least three executive committee members be present for any official action to be taken during a meeting.
Two executive committee members, including Jones, attended the July 28 meeting.
During that meeting, Republican precinct committee persons (PCP), in addition to voting to suspend the executive committee, appointed a temporary chair, Dan Johnson, a PCP from Halfway.
The dispute was discussed during a meeting of the Oregon Republican Party on Saturday, Sept. 24 in The Dalles during which GOP members elected a state vice chair and addressed other business.
Jones and another Baker County PCP, Doni Bruland, attended the meeting as guests invited by the Coos County Republican Party.
So did Joanna Dixon, Baker County GOP treasurer, and Kerry McQuisten, who served as proxy for Jones, who is also McQuisten’s mother.
Jones voted as Republican chair for the Second Congressional District, which includes Baker County.
During the meeting at The Dalles, Johnson questioned the credentials of Dixon, McQuisten and Jones as representing Baker County Republicans.
The Oregon Republican Party’s credentials committee then convened in private to discuss the issue. The committee voted 7-0 to uphold Baker County’s bylaw requiring a quorum, and recognized Dixon, McQuisten and Jones as valid representatives from Baker County.
“They violated Baker County’s bylaws in July without a second thought,” Dixon said in a press release that Jones sent out on Saturday afternoon. “I’m happy law and order held true today.”
Johnson, in an email to Baker County PCPs, described Dixon’s comment as “more inflammatory than construction to this entire situation.”
Johnson believes the situation highlights the need for Baker County Republicans to amend the bylaws to prevent, as he puts it in his email, “action by the few to refuse the will of our Committee PCPs.”
“Now that we know the bylaws need mending, let’s fix those issues rather than continue to blame an individual or individuals.”
Johnson said members of the credentials committee also raised questions about whether the Baker County bylaw requiring a quorum of the executive committee is appropriate.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.