New Directions Northwest in Baker City has received an $860,000 grant from the Oregon Health Authority to expand its addiction treatment services and, officials hope, to reach local residents who aren’t getting help now.
The money comes from taxes on Oregon’s legal marijuana industry.
Measure 110, which decriminalized the possession of relatively small amounts of several drugs, including meth and heroin, was passed by voters in November 2020 and requires the state to send about $300 million in marijuana taxes to counties for drug treatment.
The measure created an Oversight and Accountability Council that distributes tax dollars, including $276 million for the current biennium.
The distributions took longer than state officials initially projected, in part because officials underestimated the level of interest from treatment providers such as New Directions.
The state’s audits manager, Ian Green, also said a lack of clarity about the roles for the Oregon Health Authority and the state council “contributed to delays, confusions and strained relations.”
In counties with larger populations, several organizations received money. But in Baker County, New Directions, a nonprofit that offers addiction and mental health treatment and counseling, is the lone recipient.
New Directions initially applied for almost $2.7 million and was approved for that amount last winter,
said Shari Selander, New
Directions CEO.
But the state council then switched to a system that allocated money to counties based on a formula that includes the number of residents covered by Medicaid, the homeless population and the number of drug overdose deaths.
Under that formula New Directions received $860,000.
Although the much smaller grant required New Directions to pare its initial plan, Selander said the money will help.
“This will enhance programming we have been doing, and allow us to add some programs we haven’t been able to do,” she said.
Selander said she’s excited about a new program that New Directions has started with some of the state dollars, an effort to help Baker County residents who struggle with addiction but have not sought help directly from New Directions.
The bridge to these potential clients is a group of “certified recovery mentors” who will work for New Directions.
Selander said the nonprofit has hired three mentors, also known as “peers,” as a result of the state grant, and hopes to hire three more.
These mentors, all of whom are recovering from addiction themselves and have been sober for at least two years, will try to aid residents who are dealing with addiction.
Although the ultimate goal is to encourage people to seek treatment, Selander said the mentors can also help their fellow residents with a variety of issues, potentially including finding work.
She noted that people trying to overcome an addiction typically are more successful if they have a job.
But Selander said the purpose of the peer mentoring program is more personal — the idea that someone recovering from addiction has a special perspective.
“It’s not counseling, it’s just real people who are there to walk beside someone who is experiencing the same thing they have experienced,” Selander said. “It’s an amazing avenue. They are able to touch people’s lives in a way a professional counselor would never be able to.”
Hiring peer mentors is part of the $565,000 — out of the total $860,000 grant — that New Directions has allocated for personnel costs for a period ending in December 2023, said Andi Walsh, New Directions’ grants and public relations manager.
The personnel budget also includes money to hire an additional certified drug and alcohol counselor to join the New Directions staff, Walsh said.
Other programs that New Directions has either added, or expanded, with the state dollars:
Housing
Selander said New Directions has allocated $61,000 for housing programs.
That includes $43,000 for vouchers for people who need short-term housing, and $18,000 to help people who already have housing pay for rent.
“It doesn’t go very far,” Selander said.
Harm reduction intervention
The state grant includes $18,000 for several purposes, including providing naloxone, a nasal spray that counteracts the potentially fatal effects of opioid overdoses, as well as health screenings for residents, including hepatitis C, HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, said Bob Forsyth, who supervises the peer program for New Directions.
One difference with the new dollars from the state is that New Directions can use the money for health screenings for residents who aren’t already in treatment, Forsyth said.
‘Warm line’ service continues
New Directions will continue to have a phone service where people can call at any time, in Baker, Union or Wallowa counties, and talk
about any kind of substance abuse issue.
New Directions started the program with an initial grant through Measure 110, and the latest award makes it possible to continue the phone line.
The number is 541-406-4444.
Walsh said New Directions will be prepared to apply for another grant if the state extends the Measure 110 program beyond 2023.
In the meantime, Selander said she’s optimistic that the $860,000 will make a meaningful difference in New Directions’ ability to help local residents.
“We really do hope to see people who for whatever reason have not sought out services will be able to do that, that lives can be touched in some way,” she said. “It will make a difference.”
