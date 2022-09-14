New Directions Northwest in Baker City has received an $860,000 grant from the Oregon Health Authority to expand its addiction treatment services and, officials hope, to reach local residents who aren’t getting help now.

The money comes from taxes on Oregon’s legal marijuana industry.

