Retardant drop.jpg

An MD-87 air tanker drops retardant on the West Campbell fire near Baker City on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

 Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald, File

State officials have completed their investigation of a fire that burned about 130 acres last fall just outside Baker City, but the report has not been publicly released because it could be the subject of a lawsuit as the state seeks to recoup firefighting costs that could exceed $100,000.

The Oregon Department of Forestry investigated the Oct. 6, 2022, West Campbell fire, which started in Spring Grove Gulch, south of West Campbell Loop, and burned to the top of the sagebrush foothill southwest of town.

