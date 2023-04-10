State officials have completed their investigation of a fire that burned about 130 acres last fall just outside Baker City, but the report has not been publicly released because it could be the subject of a lawsuit as the state seeks to recoup firefighting costs that could exceed $100,000.
The Oregon Department of Forestry investigated the Oct. 6, 2022, West Campbell fire, which started in Spring Grove Gulch, south of West Campbell Loop, and burned to the top of the sagebrush foothill southwest of town.
The fire was on private property.
State officials confirmed last fall that the blaze, which didn’t damage any structures or result in any injuries or evacuations, was human-caused.
Jessica Prakke, public affairs officer for the Department of Forestry, said the investigation report is finished but the lead investigator still needs to give final approval.
The investigation identifies a party responsible for the fire, Prakke said.
The Department of Forestry will send a letter to that party listing the amount of firefighting costs the state is seeking, she said.
Prakke said she didn’t have a timeline for when the state will send that letter.
The party allegedly responsible for the fire can either agree to compensate the state, agree to negotiate a settlement, or reject the state’s request.
In the latter case, Prakke said, the state would then file litigation to recover the firefighting costs.
That potential for litigation is the reason the state is not publicly disclosing the report, which is a public record.
Prakke cited a state law which states that an agency can exempt from disclosure a record if the agency “shows that such litigation is reasonably likely to occur.”
That exemption is no longer allowed after any litigation is finished.
She said the letter to whoever is identified as the responsible party in the investigation will not include a copy of the report, but the recipient could request a copy of the report.
The blaze started in the early afternoon of Oct. 6, when the temperature reached 82 degrees at the Baker City Airport.
The fire rapidly spawned a smoke plume visible throughout Baker City. Some people parked along Indiana Avenue west of the golf course, a good vantage point to watch a jet air tanker drop loads of retardant that helped block the fire. Two helicopters dumped water on the flames.
It was the biggest fire so close to Baker City in several years.
The sagebrush, grass and occasional juniper tree were very dry after a summer and early fall with little rain, but there was little wind to fan the flames. Crews contained the fire on the evening of Oct. 6.
