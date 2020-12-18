Oregon State Police troopers arrested an attempted murder suspect from South Carolina on Thursday evening at the Baker Valley rest area on Interstate 84.
James Shawn Nichol, 48, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested about 5:50 p.m. and taken to the Baker County Jail, pending extradition to South Carolina.
According to a report from OSP Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn, the incident started when the Horry County Police Department in South Carolina notified OSP that the department was tracking Nichol, and that he might be at the rest area about eight miles north of Baker City.
Nichol was wanted for the attempted murder of his mother, and a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest, according to Hagedorn’s report.
South Carolina police reported that Nichol was suspected of driving his mother’s 2015 maroon Subaru Forester.
Hagedorn and Sr. Trooper Levi Macy found the vehicle in the westbound rest area. Nichol was alone in the vehicle and sitting in the driver’s seat. Troopers arrested him without incident.
