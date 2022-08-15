Oregon insurance companies haven’t used, and don’t plan to use, a controversial state wildfire risk map in determining coverage or premium costs, according to a survey a state agency released on Friday, Aug. 12.

The survey results counter one of the complaints that prompted the Oregon Department of Forestry to withdraw the map released to the public June 30.

