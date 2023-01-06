A wildfire that burned about 130 acres just outside Baker City on Oct. 6 remains under investigation.
“With the number of fires needing to be investigated across the state versus the number of investigators we have, it is taking a bit longer than anticipated,” Jessica Prakke, public affairs officer for the Oregon Department of Forestry, the agency investigating the fire, wrote in an email to the Baker City Herald on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Prakke didn’t have an estimate for when the investigation would be finished, and a report available.
If investigators can identify the person or people responsible for starting the fire, the state could potentially try to recoup firefighting costs from them. Prakke said the estimated cost of firefighting is $96,720.
Officials did say in October that the fire, which started in Spring Grove Gulch south of West Campbell Loop, was human-caused.
The blaze started in the early afternoon and quickly spawned a smoke plume visible throughout Baker City. Some people parked along Indiana Avenue west of the golf course, a good vantage point to watch a jet air tanker drop loads of retardant that helped block the fire. Two helicopters dumped water on the flames.
It was the biggest fire so close to Baker City in several years.
The fire spread rapidly up Spring Grove Gulch, burning grass, sagebrush and a few juniper trees. The fuels were very dry after a summer and early fall with little rain, but there was little wind to fan the flames. Crews contained the fire on the evening of Oct. 6.
The fire didn’t damage any structures, and there were no evacuations or injuries.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.