PORTLAND — Oregon officials announced today that the mask requirement for indoor public spaces — including schools — will end March 19.
Officials had previously said that the mask mandate for indoor public spaces would end by March 31, and potentially earlier, depending on the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals. But the end of the mask requirement for schools was initially slated to end March 31 and not earlier.
That timeline has changed, with the mask requirement for all indoor spaces, including schools, ending Mrch 19.
Feedback from school districts around the state indicated that preparations for the transition could be completed earlier, according to a press release from the Oregon Health Authority.
By that date, it was expected, 400 or fewer people per day in Oregon would be hospitalized with the virus, a level the state experienced prior to the arrival of the Omicron variant. A recent modeling report by Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) predicted the state would reach that total around March 20.
Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined 48% since peaking in late January. Over the past two weeks, hospitalizations have fallen by an average of more than 30 a day. Yesterday, there were 579 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.
Reported COVID-19 infections also have dropped precipitously in recent weeks. Over the past month, new infections have declined by more than 80%. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 84% lower than at the peak of the Omicron surge.
“We are able to take this important step, earlier than anticipated, because of the collective diligence and the shared sacrifice that people in Oregon have demonstrated in getting vaccinated, wearing masks and limiting their gatherings,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist.
