Oregon’s new map showing wildfire risk levels for every tax lot in the state has been scrapped.
The map, which was released June 30, has prompted widespread concern from property owners and state legislators.
One common concern is that owners of land that was rated as high or extreme fire risk, and that’s also within the wildland-urban interface (WUI), would be required by a 2021 state law to do work, such as pruning trees, to reduce the fire risk.
That requirement isn’t immediate, as the Oregon State Fire Marshal is still working on regulations for cleaning up properties.
But some property owners say the map has already led to their homeowner’s insurance policy being canceled due to a high or extreme risk designation.
In response to the complaints, on Thursday, Aug. 4, State Forester Cal Mukomoto announced that the wildfire risk map has been withdrawn.
State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, whose district includes Baker County, lauded the decision.
Findley and Baker County’s other legislator, Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, on Wednesday, Aug. 3 called for the state to pull the map, saying it “has no credibility.”
The lawmakers criticized state officials for failing to solicit comments from landowners and the public before crafting the map, which was a joint effort between the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University.
“We want local input into the development of these maps,” Findley said on Thursday, Aug. 4. “They need to talk with planners (and) local fire agencies and people have to receive credit for the work they’ve already done for the hardening of their facilities.”
Concern about the fire risk map, which was among the requirements in Senate Bill 762, which the Oregon Legislature passed in 2021, flared recently after the Forestry Department mailed letters to owners of about 80,000 tax lots that are within the WUI and have a wildfire risk rating of high or extreme.
Those property owners could potentially be required to take steps to reduce the fire risk on their property. They could also be subject to more restrictive building codes.
