Oregon’s new map showing wildfire risk levels for every tax lot in the state has been scrapped.
The map, which was released June 30, has prompted widespread concern from property owners and state legislators.
One common concern is that owners of land that was rated as high or extreme fire risk, and that’s also within the wildland-urban interface (WUI), would be required by a 2021 state law to do work, such as pruning trees, to reduce the fire risk.
That requirement isn’t immediate, as the Oregon State Fire Marshal is still working on regulations for cleaning up properties.
But some property owners say the map has already led to their homeowner’s insurance policy being canceled due to a high or extreme risk designation. In response to the complaints, on Thursday, Aug. 4, State Forester Cal Mukomoto announced that the wildfire risk map has been withdrawn.
State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, whose district includes Baker County, lauded the decision. Findley and Baker County’s other legislator, Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, on Wednesday, Aug. 3 called for the state to pull the map, saying it “has no credibility.”
The lawmakers criticized state officials for failing to solicit comments from landowners and the public before crafting the map, which was a joint effort between the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University.
“We want local input into the development of these maps,” Findley said on Thursday, Aug. 4. “They need to talk with planners (and) local fire agencies and people have to receive credit for the work they’ve already done for the hardening of their facilities.”
Concern about the fire risk map, which was among the requirements in Senate Bill 762, which the Oregon Legislature passed in 2021, flared recently after the Forestry Department mailed letters to owners of about 80,000 tax lots that are within the WUI and have a wildfire risk rating of high or extreme.
Those property owners could potentially be required to take steps to reduce the fire risk on their property. They could also be subject to more restrictive building codes.
But the risk map designations have had other effects unrelated to the state law and associated regulations.
Kevin Cassidy, who lives along Rock Creek west of Haines, can attest to that.
Cassidy said the company that he provided his insurance for about 20 years recently notified him that his policy was canceled because his property had been deemed at high risk for wildfire.
Cassidy said he was stunned.
He said he has thinned the forest on his land and taken other steps to reduce the wildfire risk, and that he supports the intent of Senate Bill 762.
Cassidy also said his property is bordered on three sides by irrigated land, which he believes greatly reduces the threat of fire.
Senate Bill 762 requires the risk level for tax lots be based on the local weather, climate, topography and vegetation, the latter criterion determined by aerial data.
Cassidy said no one from the state has ever visited his property to assess the wildfire risk.
Although Cassidy received a letter in late July from the Forestry Department notifying him that his property was within the WUI and designated as high risk, he didn’t realize that designation could affect his insurance, much less almost immediately.
Cassidy said the connection became clear last weekend during a phone conversation with a friend who lives in Union County and whose property has the same designation as Cassidy’s.
Cassidy said he understood then that the letter from the state, and the wildfire risk map, had led to his policy, which was up for renewal, not being extended.
Cassidy said he found a new insurance provider. But his policy costs twice as much as the previous one — $2,400 per year.
Although Findley and Owens both voted for Senate Bill 762, Findley said he and other supporters believed the state would assign fire risk ratings only to tax lots within the wildland-urban interfact, not for all 1.8 million tax lots in Oregon.
