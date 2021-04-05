Wes Morgan has a nearly full reservoir, and he can’t just twist a faucet to stop the inflow.
Indeed, today’s comparative trickle will become something closer to a torrent before it slows, due to a mountain snowpack that’s above average despite a dry March.
“I’ll be turning some extra water down the river, probably this coming week,” Morgan said on Monday morning, April 5.
The river is the Burnt.
The reservoir is Unity.
Morgan manages the Burnt River Irrigation District in southern Baker County.
A major part of his job is to control the water level in the reservoir, about four miles north of Unity, along Highway 245.
This balancing act can be particularly precarious in early spring.
That’s the period when the impoundment, which has a relatively modest capacity compared with other reservoirs in the region, can be nearly full, leaving Morgan with a meager buffer to hold the melting snow that rushes from the Burnt River’s multiple branches.
As of Monday morning, Unity Reservoir was about 82% full.
(The reservoir’s capacity of about 25,000 acre-feet is about one-third that of Phillips Reservoir, in the Sumpter Valley between Baker City and Sumpter. One acre-foot of water would cover one acre of flat ground to a depth of one foot. One acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons.)
Morgan said that based on the amount of snow in the Burnt River basin — snow that will melt this spring, with much of it ending up in the reservoir — he will have to release more water from the reservoir to make room.
For an irrigation district manager, having more water is a far better situation, of course, than not having enough.
And Morgan said water for irrigation from the reservoir should be ample this year, drought or no.
Snowfall this winter — and especially during the two-week period in the middle of February that brought a barrage of blizzards to Baker County — was above average in the Burnt River basin, Morgan said.
He expects each of the Burnt River’s forks to deliver significant volumes well into spring.
“Anything that comes into Unity Reservoir is looking fantastic,” Morgan said.
Although March was dry compared with February, Morgan said nighttime temperatures, even during mild periods, have been low enough to keep the pace of snowmelt placid.
“It’s hanging on,” he said of the mountain snow.
The statistics prove Morgan’s point.
At all but two of 16 measuring snowpack measuring sites around Northeast Oregon, the water content in the snow is above average for the first week of April.
Well above average, in many instances.
At Gold Center, for example, in the Blue Mountains between Sumpter and Granite, the water content is more than three times the average.
In the Burnt River basin, an automated measuring site near Tipton Summit, along Highway 7, is reporting a water content 19% above average.
The snowpack is also bountiful on the southern and west sides of the Wallowa Mountains.
Schneider Meadow, on the south end of the region’s tallest mountain range, has a water content 17% above average.
Taylor Green, near West Eagle Creek, is 41% above average, and at Moss Springs, above Cove, the water content is 21% above average.
The exception to the plentiful snowpack is the northern part of the Wallowas.
At Mount Howard, near Wallowa Lake, the water content is 12% below average, and at Aneroid Lake, about four miles south, it’s 30% below average.
The situation at reservoirs around the region varies even more widely.
Thief Valley Reservoir, on the lower Powder River east of North Powder, is full.
But Phillips Reservoir, a key source of irrigation for Baker Valley, is just 18% full.
Mark Ward, whose family uses water from Phillips Reservoir to irrigate its crops in Baker Valley, said he expects irrigation supplies will be “adequate.”
“It’s still not going to be a full reservoir by any means,” Ward said.
Phillips, which is part of the Baker Valley Irrigation District, was drawn down to near empty last fall during a drought that continues.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor Index, the drought in Baker County ranges from moderate to severe in much of the central part of the county, to extreme in a band that includes Baker Valley.
Elsewhere in the region, the southern part of Union County is in either moderate drought or rated as abnormally dry, while the northern part of the county, along with all of Wallowa County and the eastern part of Umatilla County, are rated as normal.
