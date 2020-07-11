The Sumpter Valley Railroad started steaming along its tracks in the late 1800s, and it continues today — even in the midst of a pandemic.
The schedule, however, is different this summer to keep under the state guidelines.
“We’re just trying to accommodate,” said Kim Svaty, depot manager. “People are just glad to be out.”
The train can only seat about 65 passengers, which is half its capacity. Family groups can sit together, and then 6 feet of distance is kept between the next riders.
In regular years, people could board at either the McEwen Depot or Sumpter Station for a round-trip ride.
Now all trips begin at McEwen. Riders disembark at Sumpter, the train is disinfected, and then the same group gets back on the train. No new riders will be allowed midtrip.
Masks are required for passengers while walking through closed cars, but are not mandated for people sitting in the open cars.
Reservations must be made in advance through the SVRR website, www.sumptervalleyrailroad.org. This enables the railroad to track riders in case contract tracing is necessary.
“We have a way to notify people by the train,” Svaty said.
Riders need to print their ticket, then show it at the McEwen Depot’s window (the depot is closed to visitors).
The train leaves McEwen at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. most weekends. At times, a short train will be added that runs from Sumpter to the river and back. Updates are posted on the SVRR website and Facebook page.
Round trip fares are $24 adults, $20 seniors, $14 children, or $70 for a family (two adults, two children).
The short trains have reduced ticket prices.
The SVRR next runs Sunday, July 12, from McEwen.
Staged train robberies are set for July 25 and 26 when bandits ride up and pretend to rob the train.
“We have a bunch of new bandits — and they don’t complain about wearing masks,” Svaty said with a laugh.
