Heidi Stocks, who grew up in Baker Valley and graduated from Baker High School, will become principal at South Baker Intermediate School on July 1.
Stocks is assistant principal at South Baker, which houses students from grades four through six.
“Ms. Stocks is a natural fit for this position,” Superintendent Erin Lair said in a press release. “We’re so fortunate that she had the desire to step up to this new responsibility and serve our students, staff, and families at South Baker in an expanded way.”
Stocks, who attended Haines Elementary School, had her first teaching job as a math teacher at BHS, where she was also chair of the math department.
She later worked as a math teacher, tutor and instructional designer at Baker Web Academy, where she was lead teacher for Eastern Oregon.
She and her husband are raising their three children on the cattle ranch where Stocks grew up.
“I feel humbled to have the opportunity to continue working with the amazing staff at South Baker in this new capacity,” Stocks said in the press release. “I am excited to continue building relationships with students and families that I have met this year and look forward to welcoming our incoming fourth grade students and families this fall.”
Stocks will replace Phil Anderson, who announced in February that he would be taking the job as the district’s K-6 math instructional coach starting July 1.
