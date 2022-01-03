A series of storms in the final week of 2021 pushed the snowpack above average in some parts of Northeastern Oregon.
And although this vital source of water for irrigation, recreation and municipal supplies typically doesn’t peak until late winter or early spring, the solid start to the snowpack raises the prospect of at least some relief from the drought that has plagued the region for more than a year.
Snowpack is measured not by the depth of the snow but by its water content.
The latter figure, which is based on the weight of the snow, more accurately estimates the amount of water held in the snowpack.
A foot of powdery snow, for instance, holds considerably less moisture (and thus weighs less) than the same depth of slush.
Overall, based on Monday, Jan. 3 readings from 13 sites around the region, the water content was exactly average for the date.
But readings at individual sites vary widely, from 31% below average at Aneroid Lake, in the Wallowa Mountains south of Wallowa Lake, to 65% above average at the County Line measuring site in the Blue Mountains between La Grande and Pendleton.
There is a wide difference in the snowpack even over a relatively small geographic range.
In the Wallowas, for instance, though the water content is below average at Aneroid Lake, on the north side of the range, it’s 13% above average at Schneider Meadow, on the southern side but only about 15 miles away.
The situation is similarly variable in the Elkhorn Mountains.
At Eilertson Meadow, along Rock Creek west of Haines, on the east side of the mountains, the water content is 31% above average.
But on the other side of the range near Bourne — a distance of about five miles — the water content is 6% below average.
At Beaver Reservoir, in the La Grande watershed northwest of North Powder, the water content is 12% above average, but at Wolf Creek, several miles away, the water content is 34% below average.
Doug Birdsall is among the irrigation district officials who are hoping for a bountiful snowpack this winter to refill reservoirs depleted by the severe drought in 2021.
Birdsall manages the Powder Valley Water Control District, which includes Pilcher Creek and Wolf Creek reservoirs and supplies irrigation water to farms and ranches in the North Powder Valley.
Birdsall said the situation is promising.
“It’s decent but it’s going to take a lot to catch up,” he said the morning of Jan. 3.
That process will start this week, as a parade of powerful storms moves into Eastern Oregon.
The National Weather Service is forecasting as much as two to four feet of new snow at the highest elevations this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.