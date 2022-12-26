After a Christmas weekend that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to Baker County, the final week of 2022 will continue to bombard the area with inclement weather.
But now rain, potentially heavy, milder temperatures and powerful winds will be added to the messy mixture, which could result in sharp rises in area streams, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency is not predicting any flooding, however.
Storms over the weekend contributed to closures of Interstate 84, which interrupted mail delivery in Baker City.
The transition from snow to sleet and freezing rain was relatively brief, with a glazing of ice in Baker City on Christmas Eve, but not the thick accumulation that can snap trees and lead to power outages. The temperature rose slightly above freezing on Christmas Day and continued to warm on Monday, Dec. 26.
The milder air, from a strong Pacific storm, replaced the arctic air that settled into Baker County before Christmas and lingered, especially in the valleys, as a temperature inversion set up. The Weather Service forecasted possible heavy rain Tuesday, Dec. 27, along with south winds gusting to near 50 mph in Baker City and a high temperature of about 48 at the Baker City Airport.
That would be the warmest day at the airport since Nov. 24, when the high was 50.
Snow will be confined to the higher mountains — above about 6,500 feet — until late Tuesday, when a cold front sweeps through and pushes the snow level to around 2,500 feet to 3,500 feet on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
(Baker City’s elevation is about 3,400 feet.)
Peaks in the Elkhorn and Wallowa mountains could get a couple feet of new snow this week.
The unsettled weather is likely to continue into 2023.
In Baker City the storms are likely to bring snow, or a rain-snow mix at times, through the weekend and into New Year’s Day.
