Sledding.jpg

Sledding near Baker City on Christmas Eve 2022.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

After a Christmas weekend that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to Baker County, the final week of 2022 will continue to bombard the area with inclement weather.

But now rain, potentially heavy, milder temperatures and powerful winds will be added to the messy mixture, which could result in sharp rises in area streams, according to the National Weather Service.

