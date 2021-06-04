After more than a year, children will once again gather for storytime with Missy Grammon from the Baker County Library.
Beginning June 15, and every Tuesday through the summer, she will have storytime in Geiser-Pollman Park at 10 a.m.
She’ll set up just across the bridge from the library, in the shade of the park’s trees (but not too close to the playground).
“I’m super excited about it,” said Grammon, who is the youth services coordinator for the library.
The pandemic didn’t stop storytime — Grammon held an online version every week for families to watch at home. Also, “Storytime in a Bag” was available at the library and full of crafts, activities, and a free book.
This summer’s storytimes will include weekly “take and make” kits for children to complete at home.
Grammon is also planning a summer reading challenge and book clubs for several different ages.
Those who participate get a free book, and are eligible for prizes throughout the summer.
Participants can sign up at the library, or online through the Baker County Library District’s Facebook page and website, www.bakerlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.