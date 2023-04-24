Daffodil.jpg

Blooming daffodils have been one sign of spring this year, but the weather, so far, hasn't cooperated. That will change later this week, though, as the National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures to rise into the upper 70s on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

After another cool and occasionally damp weekend, spring is slated to finally arrive later this week in Baker County.

Although it’s apt to feel more like summer considering what we’ve endured over the past several weeks.

