After another cool and occasionally damp weekend, spring is slated to finally arrive later this week in Baker County.
Although it’s apt to feel more like summer considering what we’ve endured over the past several weeks.
National Weather Service meteorologists are confident, based on a consensus among the many computer models they consult, that abundant sunshine, along with the warmest temperatures in more than half a year, will define the weather later this week and through the final weekend of April.
The forecast for Baker City, issued on Monday morning, April 24:
• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 68
• Thursday: Sunny, high 72
• Friday: Sunny, high 74
• Saturday, Sunny, high 78
• Sunday: Sunny, high 78
The weekend highs, if they prove out, would be the warmest days at the Baker City Airport since Oct. 17, 2022, when the high was 79.
Neither would set a record, however.
The record high for both April 29 and 30 is 82 degrees, set in 1992 (April 29) and 1981 (April 30).
The average high for April 29 is 61 degrees, and the average for April 30 is 62.
Even those averages would feel balmy compared with recent conditions.
The temperature has topped 60 degrees at the airport on just three days since Nov. 1, 2022 — a span of 175 days.
The warmest day during that period was April 10, when the high was 74.
Since that brief springlike interlude, though, the weather has more resembled winter, with high temperatures failing to reach 55 degrees on 10 of 14 days.
This past weekend was typical of the trend. After a cool (high 56) but mostly dry Saturday, April 22, a steady rain fell for much of Sunday morning. The high was 51, and the airport recorded 0.28 of an inch of rain.
With temperatures rising rapidly this week, streams will rise as the deep snowpack, which lingers at even relatively low elevations, melts.
The National Weather Service had not issued any flood watches as of Monday, but the agency will be monitoring conditions.
