Lance Huyett kept his eyes on judge Nancy Richmond as he stroked the feathers of his turkey, Davie, during a showmanship competition at the Baker County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Davie’s eyes nearly drifted shut right about the time Richmond asked the youngsters to walk their turkeys around the show ring, located inside the Event Center at the fairgrounds.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.