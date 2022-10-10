The stubborn summer continues to defy the calendar.
And it looks as though autumn might be at least a third of the way through its run before summer relinquishes its hold on Baker County.
The stubborn summer continues to defy the calendar.
And it looks as though autumn might be at least a third of the way through its run before summer relinquishes its hold on Baker County.
A persistent high pressure ridge, which brings sunny skies and abnormally warm temperatures, has dominated the weather since the equinox on Sept. 22.
Through the first 10 days of October, the average high temperature at the Baker City Airport was 77 degrees. That’s 15 degrees above average for the month.
The daily high has topped the average on each day of October.
The National Weather Service is forecasting the pattern to continue through at least Monday, Oct. 17, with daily highs remaining in the 70s.
The average high for this time of year is in the low 60s.
Despite the unseasonable warmth, October has yet to break any daily records at the airport. It was close, though, on Oct. 5, when the high was 82, just 2 degrees shy of the record set in 1979.
Temperatures can dip dramatically by late October, as the month has the widest spread between average high temperatures on the first and last day.
The average high on Oct. 1 is 71 degrees, dropping to 53 on Oct. 31.
And although a cold snap in the second half of the month would have a significant effect, so far this October is on pace to be the warmest on record at the airport, where temperature statistics date to 1943.
The warmest October was 1988, when the average high temperature was 72.3 degrees. The runner-up is 1953, with an average high of 70.9.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.