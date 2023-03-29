Friday, March 31 is the last day to legally drive with studded tires on your vehicle in Oregon.
Although wintry weather is forecast to continue into next week at higher elevations, the Oregon Department of Transportation is not extending the legal season as has happened in some previous years.
“We encourage drivers to not wait until March 31 to remove their studded tires, especially if they aren’t driving in the mountain passes between now and then,” Galen McGill, state maintenance and operations engineer, said in a press release.
Drivers with studded tires on their vehicles after March 31 could be cited for a Class C traffic violation, which carries a presumptive fine of $165.
While studded tires are allowed in Oregon from Nov. 1 through March 31, state officials urge drivers to use alternatives, such as traction tires and chains. A 2014 study showed studded tires cause about $8.5 million in damage each year to state highways.
The ODOT press release encourages travelers to use TripCheck.com to monitor road conditions, and “after March 31, use other types of traction tires or chains if needed, or postpone your travel until conditions improve.”
