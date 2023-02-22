Calder
Children in Baker City have a chance to imagine how they would change their town in the “If I Were Mayor” contest.
It is sponsored by the Oregon Mayors Association.
“It’s been going on for years,” said Beverly Calder, Baker City’s mayor.
There are three age categories.
Students in grades four and five create a poster.
Those in grades six through eight can write an essay, and high schoolers (grades nine to 12) create a video.
Every submission must follow the theme of “If I Were Mayor of Baker City.”
“The only rule is you have to answer that question,” Calder said.
All entries must be submitted by Thursday, March 23 to a student’s teacher or principal, or emailed to mayor@bakercity.gov.
Submissions will be judged during spring break by a panel of the current and past mayors of Baker City.
One entry will be chosen from each age group and sent to the state contest, where the top three in each category win prizes — $500 for first, $300 for second and $100 for third.
Locally, all entries will be on display during a special event at Churchill School, to be held in late April.
“We’ll make it a celebration of students in Baker and what they’d do if they were mayor,” Calder said.
To promote the contest, Calder has been visiting classrooms in the Baker School District.
“I told them I want to inspire youth to engage,” she said. “And I told them ‘Someday you’ll be my mayor. You’re the next leader.’ ”
