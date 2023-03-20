Mason Maliwauki selects a bottle from the table and, clutching it in his hand, raises it in triumph.
“I can’t resist glitter!” he says, a grin spreading across his face.
Then he carefully steps around the paper and children scattered on the floor of Settlers Park and adds touches of glitter to his masterpiece.
As he works, the room fills with the chatter of students — 20 from a third grade class at Brooklyn Primary and 25 from the leadership class at Baker Middle School.
Samantha Blake, the program director at Settler’s Park, invited the students to come on Thursday, March 16, to decorate large sheets of paper that will adorn hallways and residents’ doors at the assisted living center.
Blake provided the art supplies — crayons, colored pencils, stickers, paint, glue and, of course, glitter.
The only theme to follow was “spring.”
“Whatever they want,” Blake said.
Each third-grader was paired with a middle school student, and the white paper was soon a riot of color.
One section even had a poem:
“Spring is here!
Winter is no more!
Summer is near!”
At the end of their hour at Settlers Park, several students took a break from painting and helped tape paper flowers along the hallways.
“I love the flowers everywhere,” Blake said when the last flower was taped to the wall — and teacher Lindsey Rogers promised to bring a couple more boxes of the paper decorations.
After just an hour, the students headed back to school and Blake could finally look at the artwork.
“These are all so cool,” she said.
Lisa Britton is the editor of Go! Eastern Oregon, and a reporter for the Baker City Herald. Contact her at lbritton@bakercityherald.com.
