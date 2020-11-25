Jason Smith finally has a positive for the pandemic.
Zoom.
More specifically, that the video conferencing computer app allowed his class of high school freshmen to speak with a best-selling author.
“If someone had asked about this a year ago — ‘is that even possible?’ ” he said. “It’s the only positive I can think of with the pandemic.”
Smith teaches English at Pine Eagle High School in Halfway.
The best-selling author who visited via Zoom was Terry Brooks.
To begin his tale, Smith goes back a bit more than 20 years, to when he was a freshman in high school.
He’d lost his mom, and just moved to a new town. On his first day of high school, he discovered “a summer reading list I didn’t know about.”
On that list was “Magic Kingdom for Sale — Sold!” by Terry Brooks.
Smith had a test in one week on the book.
“I found out how fast I could read,” he said.
Smith finished the book in three days, then zipped through the rest of the series.
And he got hooked on fantasy.
“He was the first fantasy writer I ever read,” Smith said. “Terry Brooks opened me up to the fantasy genre.”
Fast forward 20 years or so to 2018 when Smith heard that Brooks had a book signing in Portland.
He went, and had the chance to tell Brooks about his experience as a freshman and how much “Magic Kingdom” had meant to him. Smith also told the author that he’d like to teach the book to his own class of freshmen.
Brooks mentioned that he sometimes donates books.
Sometime later, Smith was on a Terry Brooks Community page on Facebook and posted a question about how to secure donations for his classroom — he even asked if people had used copies to share.
Turns out that Brooks’ family monitored that page.
“His daughter chimes in: ‘Maybe we can talk to the master himself.’ Then his wife chimed in: ‘Let’s see what I can do,’ ” Smith said.
Then he got an email from Brooks, who said he would be happy to donate a class set of “Magic Kingdom for Sale — Sold!”
“Terry actually packaged the books himself, and sent them to the school,” Smith said.
That was in 2019.
Smith taught the book in the spring of 2020, then again this fall. He said his students are raving about the book.
“The kids are enjoying it, which I’m thrilled about,” Smith said.
His students asked if he could entice Brooks to visit the school.
Smith thought an in-person visit was a long shot.
Then he thought about Zoom, and sent a question to Brooks’ assistant.
“I got an email back that same day that Terry thought it was a great idea,” he said.
The virtual meeting happened Wednesday, Nov. 18.
“For about an hour Terry took their questions and talked about the novel,” he said. “He got to talk to the kids one-on-one. It was really awesome.”
Brooks has written more than 30 books in the fantasy genre.
“This is the guy who, in my estimation, is the father of fantasy literature,” Smith said. “No one since Tolkien had done this on an epic scale.”
Brooks also wrote two film adaptations: “Hook” and “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.”
Smith could tell his students enjoyed the virtual meet-and-greet with Brooks.
“There were some kids who were really giddy about it,” he said. “Who can say they read a book and met the author?”
