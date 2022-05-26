Baker High School freshman Sofie Kaaen was having a normal lunch at a nearby restaurant, until a classmate got a phone call from a parent with the news that someone had made a threat about a shooting at the school.
Nobody was thinking much about their meal at Paizano’s Pizza, just a couple blocks west of the BHS campus, after that call just after noon on Thursday, May 26.
“Everybody started calling their parents and leaving,” Kaaen said. “It was really chaotic.”
She didn’t think then about the shooting two days earlier at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers died, and 17 other people were wounded.
But Kaaen thought a lot of about that tragedy later, after the initial shock had receded.
“Afterwards I realized that was a weird coincidence,” she said. “I feel like what happened (Thursday) really put the Texas shooting into perspective, and having that fear for the people still at our school made me reflect on how serious school shootings really are.”
Although there was no shooter at the high school, the threat prompted Baker City Police to respond and the Baker School District to institute “a lockout” at all schools in the district as a precaution.
During a lockout, all entrance doors are locked, and students and staff remain inside the school. Classes and other indoor activities continue as usual.
A lockdown is a different procedure, intended for an active threat. In a lockdown, students are told to stay out of sight and be quiet, and interior doors are locked and lights turned off.
During Thursday’s incident, which lasted about an hour, police officers were posted outside the entrance to each school.
At about 1 p.m., the school district sent automated notices to parents stating that the lockout had ended.
Details about the threat
The situation started late the previous afternoon, Wednesday, May 25, about the time schools let out for the day, Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby said.
A Baker High School male student had been expelled, Duby said. A teacher overheard a student who allegedly had heard the expelled student threatening something similar to what had happened in Texas, Duby said.
School officials reported the threat to Lance Woodward, the Baker City Police school resource officer.
Duby said he decided, rather than unnecessarily alarm students at the start of classes on Thursday, to have unmarked police cars parked near the expelled student’s home before school started that morning.
Police also interviewed the student and his parents, Duby said.
He said the student denied making the threat.
Duby said he concluded that police couldn’t charge the student with a crime because the teacher who overheard the other student talking about the alleged threat wasn’t sure who that student was, so police didn’t have a student to interview about the threat the expelled student allegedly made.
Duby said police were familiar with the expelled student before this week, and that he has made inappropriate comments before.
After interviewing the expelled student, Duby said police determined the alleged threat was not substantiated.
However, late Thursday morning Woodward learned about social media posts from Baker Middle School students referring to a threat of a shooting, Duby said.
Initially, police believed those posts were not related to the earlier alleged threat from the BHS student, Duby said.
The posts by BMS students prompted Mark Witty, Baker School District superintendent, to institute the lockout at all district schools.
“We chose to err on the side of caution, for sure,” Witty said on Thursday. “A lockout is a fairly easy thing for us to deploy fairly quickly, which we did, and it certainly locks everything so somebody can’t get into the school at that point in time and then again, law enforcement went to each facility and were present right away and of course we’re grateful for that, to have that collaboration.”
As police investigated the social media posts from BMS students, officers determined that the posts were not referring to a separate threat at BMS, but were related to the earlier threat at the high school, Duby said.
Because police had concluded the BHS threat wasn’t credible, the school district ended the lockout around 1 p.m.
With many high school students off campus during lunch when the lockout started, and with many worried parents arriving at schools to pick up their children, students at all schools were allowed to leave early if their parents chose that option.
Duby said the recent Texas school shooting undoubtedly affected reactions to Thursday’s incident in Baker City, the actions by police and school officials were “standard procedure” given the circumstances, and he believes the situation would have been handled essentially had the Texas tragedy not happened.
A second, unrelated threat leads to a citation
Late Thursday afternoon, after students had gone home, Woodward, the school resource officer, learned of another alleged threat, this one made by a 12-year BMS male student about a shooting at the middle school.
Duby said this threat was “totally unrelated” to the threat the expelled BHS student had made.
Duby said Woodward quickly identified the BMS student who made the threatening post, and talked to him both at the school and, later, at his home.
Police cited the student for first-degree disorderly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor.
Duby said police decided not to take the student to a juvenile detention facility in part because the student didn’t have a prior disciplinary record.
BHS students describe their experiences
Anthony Christopher, a junior, said he usually leaves campus during lunch, but on Thursday he “didn’t feel like driving.”
When the lockout was announced, and students who were eating lunch outside told to return to the school, Christopher said “in the moment it was kind of scary, but they handled it really well.”
He said the Texas shooting “probably went through my head like twice.”
Freshman Jayden Whitford said she was also thinking about what happened in Texas when the lockout started.
“I was outside at lunch with a bunch of my friends when we saw cop cars and police enter and (Skye) Flanagan (BHS principal) told everyone to go inside,” Whitford said. “Then we just were told to stay in our next class until further notice and we weren’t allowed to leave the class. It was scary since I didn’t know what was going on. I made sure I told my loved ones about it cause I was just scared. I did think it was a real threat but I tried not thinking about it cause it would probably freak me out even more.”
School superintendent talks about response
Witty said school district officials will have a debriefing with police about Thursday’s incident, and talk about what worked and whether improvements can be made.
“There’s always things that I think we can learn and so I want to pull the team together and just kind of walk through those things from the multiple lenses of people that are involved,” he said. “From a building level lens, a district office lens, a communication lens, a law enforcement lens, and hopefully take any learning that we can and move them forward as we proceed.”
Witty said he was pleased with how quickly the school district was able to get information to parents and others, through automated phone calls, emails and other online platforms.
He said the district was already making available counselors to students who had questions or concerns about the Texas shooting, and that service will continue to be available in the wake of Thursday’s episode in Baker City.
He said he understands that parents were worried during the lockout, prompting many to come to schools. The district sent out a notification during the lockout asking parents to not come to schools at that point, since the doors were locked until police had determined the threat was not credible.
“I recognize how challenging that is for families, I do,” Witty said. “I’m a father and grandfather myself. But the systems are in place to keep your children safe and adding to the number of things that we’re trying to manage by coming to the site is not necessarily helpful to law enforcement or staff in being able to actually secure the area and keep it safe.”
He said he appreciated the cooperation and patience parents during the situation.
School district planning security upgrades
The $4 million bond measure that school district voters approved in May 2021 includes money for security improvements at all district schools.
That will include building new entry vestibules at Brooklyn Primary and South Baker Intermediate schools. The vestibules will make it easier for school staff to identify people before they are allowed to enter the schools, Witty said. The new vestibule at Brooklyn will be built this summer, with the South Baker project planned for the summer of 2023, he said.
Installing similar vestibules at Baker High School and Baker Middle School would be much more expensive, Witty said, due to the design of the entrances and the higher number of students and staff entering the buildings.
In addition to the vestibules at Brooklyn and South Baker, all schools will have new security cameras and a communication system that allows employees to summon police in the event of a threat, Witty said.
New public address systems will cover the whole school grounds, allowing staff to communicate with students wherever they are.
