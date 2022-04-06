A Baker Valley couple has proposed a six-lot subdivision on a low-density residential-zoned parcel in the southern part of Baker City at the base of the sagebrush foothill.
Eva and Dan Henes, owners of Eagle Eye Ventures LLC, have applied with the Baker City/County Planning Department to sell lots in a subdivision south of Colorado Avenue and west of South Foothill Drive.
The nearly 5-acre property, which the Heneses own, would include six building lots ranging from 0.61 of an acres to 1.08 acres.
Dan Henes said he and his wife bought the parcel about three and a half years ago as an investment.
With the current high demand for housing, he said they decided this is an opportune time to try to develop the property.
“The demand is there, and we want to increase the supply a little,” Henes said.
He said two pipelines, one carrying natural gas and one carrying oil, cross the property, and the required setbacks from those lines make it a challenge to subdivide.
That’s one reason the proposed lots are larger than typical residential lots, Henes said.
If the Baker City Planning Commission approves the subdivision, Henes said he and his wife likely would start offering the lots for sale soon.
The proposed subdivision is one of three items for which the Baker City Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing on Wednesday, April 20, at 6 p.m. at ity Hall, 1655 First St.
The two other applications:
• A request from the Baker Elks Lodge, 1896 Second St., for a conditional use permit to replace an existing sign with an electronic reader board.
• A request for a conditional use permit to build a 1,728-square-foot accessory building at 306 Second St.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.