The Baker School District’s Summer Academy Community Partnership planning group met this morning to begin considering how the summertime classes will be scheduled during the coronavirus pandemic.
The District is dedicated to continuing its summer enrichment program while adhering to Oregon Health Authority health and safety requirements, Angela Lattin, Brooklyn Primary School dean of students and Summer Academy coordinator, stated in an email.
“For this year, it is likely our programming will look significantly different,” Lattin said.
The plan at this point calls for the District to operate half-day sessions at multiple sites in groups of 10 to 12 students.
Lattin said she expects the District’s ability to work with its community partners to be “drastically decreased” this year.
Lattin called that change “disheartening” because of the important role the community partnerships and family engagement have played in the success of the District’s innovative summer programming.
In inviting Summer Academy partners to today’s online meeting, Lattin emphasized how vital they are to the success of Summer Academy.
“Our partnerships are important, and we want to work together as we navigate uncharted territory,” she said.
