Marilyn Shollenberger has a simple vision.
“My goal is to have Baker County be the music capital of Oregon,” she said with a smile.
Shollenberger is the vice president for Powder River Music Revue, which is planning a summer of Sunday concerts and weekly jam sessions that will extend throughout the year.
The board of directors will share their plans for the revamped music series during an open house on Friday, May 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. downstairs at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center.
“We want to introduce ourselves and tell what we’re all about,” said Rory Noble, board president. “And we want to ask people what they want to see.”
Community members, businesses and musicians are encouraged to attend the gathering.
Background
Powder River Music Revue is the new name for the Sunday summer concert series, which was formerly organized by Baker City Events as the Powder River Music Review.
Baker City Events, which organized multiple community activities, has dissolved.
Powder River Music Revue is focused solely on music.
“It allows us to focus more on music and arts — we’ve just narrowed our focus,” said Marvin Sundean, treasurer.
Summer concerts
The summer concert series will begin Sunday, June 11, at Geiser-Pollman Park with a patriotic performance by the Inland Northwest Musicians, under the direction of R. Lee Friese.
Concerts continue every Sunday through Aug. 27, which features Frank Carlson.
Although the concert will start at 4 p.m., the board is planning many hours of music in the park.
An afternoon of “open air worship, acoustic music song circles and fellowship” will happen on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., said Lindianne Sappington, board secretary.
Then the concert will start at 4 p.m. with an opening act of local youth or adult musicians, followed by the guest artist from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In case of inclement weather, an alternate location will be posted on the group’s Facebook page.
Concert admission is free, and a donation jar will be passed around to help support the series, which depends on grants, sponsorships and donations.
To counteract the costs of fuel and lodging, the board focused on a schedule with musicians from around Eastern Oregon.
Also, due to the transition from Baker City Events to Powder River Music Revue, they missed several early grant opportunities.
“We are in full fundraising mode,” Sundean said.
For information on supporting the concerts, visit powderrivermusicrevue.org/become-a-sponsor.
Jams
Powder River Music Revue is sponsoring several jams every week.
“We’re trying to bring more musical activities to the community,” Shollenberger said.
On Wednesdays, the jam is at The Ison House Bed and Brew from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We’ve averaged eight to 10 musicians in the circle, as well as the audience,” Noble said.
Starting May 16, Shollenberger will host a jam at her house, 1000 Place St., on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
“Whoever wants to play, can play,” she said.
Also, in honor of “International Play Music on Your Porch Day” on Aug. 26, an all-day jam session is planned at the bandstand in the park.
“It’s our community porch,” Sappington said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.