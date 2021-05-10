Powder River Music Review will bring music to the park on Sundays again this summer, as well as “Battle of the Bands” events on two Saturdays, June 26 and July 31.
The regular concert series begins June 13 with Frank Carlson. Music is from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Powder River Pavilion in Geiser-Pollman Park.
Sunday concerts continue through Aug. 29. Concerts are open to the public and are free to attend.
Raffle tickets are sold at each event to help cover overhead expenses.
The music has also been scheduled for Miners Jubilee, July 16-18. The weekend will bring back The Wasteland Kings, Leather and Lace, Brass Fire, The Blue Yesterdays, and possibly the Tri-City Drum group. Barefoot and Bonafide will perform at the street dance during Jubilee.
Baker City Events, which organizes the Powder River Music Review, is now taking applications from musicians and bands who would like to compete in the battles.
The entry fee is $25 for single acts, $35 for duos, or $50 for bands of three or more members. The sound system will be provided. Musicians will need to provide their own instruments.
The entry fees will be used for a People’s Choice Award at the end of each day’s concert.
There will be a “Sponsor Award” of $1000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place.
According to a press release, musicians who donated their time and talent to raise funds for the building of the Powder River Pavilion will be given first chance at being scheduled to play at these special concert dates.
Vendor booth revenue and sponsor donations will comprise the “sponsor award” funds. Vendor fees are $200 per booth.
Musicians who want to enter or vendors who would like to reserve booth space can send an email to bakercityevents1@gmail.com to apply.
Businesses who would like to be a sponsor of the events can send an email for details and benefits.
Individuals or businesses that are interested in being a concert sponsor for one of the Sunday concerts, or providing a gift certificate or promotional item for one of the weekly raffle drawings, can contact Lynette Perry, event coordinator, by email at bakercityevents1@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.