A Sumpter man has been convicted in two separate cases of crimes involving unlawful possession of firearms and poaching wildlife, and burglarizing a Sumpter business.
Judge Matt Shirtcliff sentenced Cody Lee McEntire, 29, of 10234 Bear Lane in Sumpter, to 30 days in jail and three years’ probation, with a 41-month prison term facing him if his probation is revoked during that time.
McEntire was sentenced in the two cases on Sept. 18 in Baker County Circuit Court in a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office.
In the first case, McEntire pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a Glock .40-caliber pistol in Baker County between Aug. 1, 2019, and Sept. 1, 2019. McEntire was convicted of the felony crime of identity theft in Umatilla County on Oct. 3, 2017, according to court records.
He was convicted of a second count of felon in possession of a firearm for possessing a .243-caliber rifle on Nov. 14, 2019, in Baker County. McEntire also admitted to unlawfully taking a buck mule deer in Baker County that same day. For that crime, his hunting license was suspended for three years. He also must forfeit any property seized in the case.
Two other counts of felon in possession of a firearm and a charge of unlawful firearm transfer by an unlicensed person were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
In the second case, McEntire was convicted of second-degree burglary. He admitted entering the Gold Post at 150 N. Mill St. in Sumpter with the intent of committing theft on March 18, 2020.
A second count of first-degree theft, in which the state alleged McEntire took $1,267 from the business owned by Ron Brian Borello of Sumpter, was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
As special conditions of his probation, McEntire was ordered to complete 30 hours of community service as directed by his probation officer. He also must enroll in and successfully complete a “cognitive restructuring course” or similar program.
He was ordered to have no contact with the Gold Post, 150 N. Mill St., Sumpter or 39137 Rhody Road; and, in a stipulated agreement with parties related to a Justice Court case, no contact with 40697 Cracker Creek Road, Sumpter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.