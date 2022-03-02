The owner of a new RV park slated to open this spring in Sumpter believes recent graffiti painted on signs at his business is connected to his tussles with the Sumpter City Council over permitting and utility charges.
Jon Patterson said he and his wife, Rebecca, are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever painted a diagonal line across the sign for their park and the words “Pig Boy” on a concrete barrier below the sign.
The couple, who moved to Sumpter from the Echo area in 2019, own Whistle Stop RV Park and Powder River Convention Center.
Patterson said they found the graffiti when they returned to Sumpter Feb. 20 after traveling to Idaho to pick up siding for their business office.
“It was a childish disgusting act and many Sumpter residents are as sick about it as we are,” Jon Patterson wrote on the Whistle Stop Facebook page. “I truly hope this act of hatred & vandalism doesn’t discourage anyone from coming to Sumpter to enjoy the outdoors whichever manner they choose.”
Patterson said he plans to open the 50-space RV park May 1. The park, which would be a “dry camp” — no water or sewer connections at each site — would remain open through about Nov. 1, depending on the onset of winter weather.
Patterson said the conference center, which could also host weddings and other events, would open later and be available year-round.
Both the park and conference center are on a 20-acre parcel the Pattersons own at the south end of Sumpter, at the junction of the Sumpter-Granite Highway and Sawmill Gulch Road. The Powder River runs through the property, as do the Sumpter Valley Railroad tracks.
Patterson believes there is a need for another RV park in Sumpter, in addition to the existing Sumpter and Gold Rush parks.
He said his park has larger spaces, at 1,500 square feet, and offers a different sort of experience given the lack of hookups for trailers.
“It’s like camping out in the mountains,” Patterson said.
He said the Whistle Stop RV park is a dry camp because he doesn’t want to increase the burden on Sumpter’s water and sewer system.
Patterson said he does have a city water connection and that guests would be allowed to use it, but there will not be individual water service at each campsite.
The park would not have sewer connections at each site, either.
Patterson plans to install a septic tank for sewage disposal that would be available to guests.
Patterson also said that most of the park property is in the Powder River flood zone.
“We’re trying to be environmentally responsible with our campground,” he said.
Patterson said he is not accusing anyone of being responsible for the graffiti because he doesn’t know who did it.
But he is angry about what he calls a “runaround” that he and his wife have experienced with the Sumpter City Council regarding their business.
During the City Council’s most recent meeting, on Feb. 22, which both Pattersons attended, Council President Linda Wise mentioned the graffiti, telling Jon Patterson she was sorry that it had happened.
“I can’t believe there’s people in this town that would lower themselves to that,” Wise said. “I really thought people were better than that.”
In a phone interview on Tuesday, March 1, Sumpter Mayor Greg Lucas also said he was dismayed by the graffiti at Whistle Stop RV Park.
Lucas, who did not attend the Feb. 22 meeting but said he watched a video of it, said “what took place at his RV park, the council condemns that behavior. We adamantly condemn that behavior. It’s pathetic, it disrupts his ability to do business, and it costs him money.”
But Patterson isn’t convinced that his disagreements with the City Council didn’t somehow contribute to the graffiti.
During the public comment period at the end of the Feb. 22 meeting, Patterson spoke directly to councilors Marsha Demaris and Charlie Briscoe.
“What I’m going to ask right now is that Marsha Demaris and Charlie Briscoe stop harassing us with your gossip around town, and that’s the result on my signs out there,” Patterson said. “I think you should resign right now from this council, effective immediately. I’m here to help this town. We’ve said it from day one.”
Neither Briscoe nor Demaris responded.
Lucas, though, disputes Patterson’s contention that the city councilors have done anything to encourage someone to deface Patterson’s property.
“We also take the stand that there is nothing that Council has done or said that would have given anybody impetus to target him,” Lucas said.
Demaris declined to comment to the Baker City Herald, and Briscoe did not return a phone message.
Disagreeme
nts date to 2021
According to the minutes from the City Council’s June 8, 2021, meeting, the Council tabled Patterson’s application for 60 days.
Patterson said the RV park is an outright use on his property and that the city can’t impose requirements on its design and construction based on city ordinances.
On June 28, 2021, the City Council approved Patterson’s application.
Councilor Martin Leuenberger abstained. Patterson said he has used Leuenberger’s services as an attorney, though not for anything related to the RV park or other properties Patterson owns in Sumpter.
Patterson said the approval for the Whistle Stop RV Park is for up to 100 spaces, but he is planning to open in May with 50 sites.
During the Feb. 22 meeting, councilors discussed with Patterson how much the city should charge him for water and sewer at his RV park.
Briscoe contends that although the sites don’t have water and sewer connections, campers are likely to want to obtain water from the park and to dump gray and black water from their holding tanks, since the additional weight of that water reduces gas mileage.
But Patterson responded by saying that Briscoe can’t predict what guests will do.
“You’ve been trying to kill this park since day one,” Patterson said.
“No I haven’t,” Briscoe said.
“How about you guys just come down to my park, and take turns every weekend, and count how many people fill up and dump, and I’ll pay for that,” Patterson said.
“We’re not here to tell you how to run your park,” Briscoe said.
Demaris pointed out that Sumpter’s two other RV parks — which, unlike Patterson’s, have water and sewer connections for their sites — pay a monthly fee based on the number of sites.
She asked why it wasn’t feasible for the city to charge all RV parks based on the same criteria.
“I don’t like charging people for something I’m not giving them,” Patterson said, referring to the lack of water and sewer connections at the Whistle Stop RV park.
Demaris replied that filling up their water tanks, or emptying their holding tanks, would be an option for guests.
Ultimately the Council agreed to charge Patterson $93 per month for water service during the period when the park is open, and $46.50 per month when it’s not. The monthly sewer bill is $176.
“I can live with that,” Patterson said. “I think you’re being fair now.”
Patterson said in a phone interview on Tuesday, March 1, that he remains upset about what he considers harassment by the City Council.
He said he intends to run for Sumpter mayor this fall.
He is a member of Sumpter’s planning commission.
