David Mai’s eyes follow the action, groaning when a 3-point shot bounces off the rim and cheering when the Damascus Christian Eagles grab a steal.
And as the buzzer signals the end of regulation, with a tie of 33-33 forcing the game into overtime, Mai leans back and takes deep breath.
This scene, of the Eagles playing on the basketball court of Baker High School, is a familiar one to Mai and his wife, Darlene.
They’ve come to the 1A state basketball tournament nearly every year since 1994 to cheer for Damascus Christian.
They have three boys who played basketball, and David well remembers the year one of his sons played in the state tournament.
Later, from 2000 to 2007, their son coached the Damascus Christian team, and then it was time for their grandchildren to take the court. This year, they cheered for their granddaughter, Ava Mai, who is a sophomore.
The 1A state basketball tournament ran from March 1-4 at Baker High School.
“We’ve come to every session,” David said on Friday, March 3.
“We’re basketball junkies,” Darlene added with a smile.
She holds a clipboard securing a stack of papers and records every point, foul and quarter score.
She has statistics for every Eagles game.
“As soon as the season starts,” she said.
Damascus Christian School is in Damascus, a town east of Clackamas near Portland.
These grandparents travel to every Eagles’ basketball game.
“We go all over,” David said.
And when the Eagles qualify for the state tournament, they are happy to make the 300-mile drive east to Baker City.
“We look forward to it,” he said. “We love Baker City. They are such good hosts — we feel like we’re home.”
The trip, however, is rarely without stress as the Eagles vie for a shot at a state championship.
In Friday’s semifinal game against Rogue Valley Adventist Academy, Damascus Christian rallied in overtime to win, 42-36.
As soon as the final buzzer rang across the gym, David sat back and grinned.
“That wore me out,” he said.
(The Mais had to endure more stress the next night, as Damascus Christian held off Crane to win the girls championship, 35-33.)
Then it was time for everyone to leave the gym as tournament staff prepared for the semifinal boys game of Crane versus North Douglas.
Coming from Crane
As soon as spectators could arrive, Charles and Janice Dunten claimed their spot courtside to cheer for the Crane Mustangs.
These two, clad in the bright blue of Crane, are always here to support their team.
The couple live in Drewsey, northeast of Burns, and their five children attended Crane Union High School, a public boarding school about 50 miles away.
The Crane school district covers an area about 7,500 square miles in Harney County — more than twice the size of Baker County — with some students coming from as far as 150 miles away.
The Duntens started coming to this state tournament in 1988. “We came before they were playing,” Charles said of his children.
And every year, they planned on Crane returning to the tournament.
“When we left the motel, we’d make reservations for the next year,” he said.
“We really try to support the school,” Darlene said.
She worked at the school — for six years as a cook, then 13 years as a dorm mom.
“It’s like a big family,” Janice said.
Charles ran their ranch back in Drewsey, but he drove the school’s activity bus and served on the school board for 30 years.
Their children are grown, and now they support their grandchildren’s athletic pursuits. Their grandson, Taylor Krueger, is a senior at Crane.
And as the boys ran onto the court for Friday’s semifinal game, the Duntens cheered alongside the many, many fans clad in the blue and white of Crane — nicknamed the “Stang Gang.”
“There aren’t too many left in Harney County,” Charles said with a smile.
The Crane boys won their second straight state championship, beating Crosshill Christian, 58-36.
