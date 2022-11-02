A building housing Baker City's new backup drinking water well is mostly complete at the east end of the parking lot at Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave. The $2.5 project has been delayed, however, due to a supply chain issue involving electronic controls for the well. City officials hope to have the well operating by the spring of 2023.
A supply chain issue will likely keep Baker City’s new backup drinking water well off line until late winter or early spring.
Fortunately, the city doesn’t need to tap its supplementary water sources during the winter, when water use is much lower than in summer. The nearly $2.5 million project is one of the larger tasks that the city budgeted for by raising water rates by 10% in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The city drilled the well in 2020 at the east end of the parking lot for Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave.
Well-drilling costs totaled about $677,000.
This spring, city crews installed a 10-inch-diameter ductile iron pipe to connect the well to the existing 16-inch mainline that runs beneath Indiana Avenue.
After a delay, again due to supply chain problems, the city’s contractor, Mike Becker Construction of La Grande, built the structure that houses the well and equipment this summer.
But the electronic controls that operate the well aren’t yet available.
And Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, doesn’t expect the controls will arrive until late March 2023 at the soonest.
“This is a supply chain issue. We’re at the mercy of the supply chain,” Owen said.
The contract for building the house and installing piping and controls was for $1,680,000, and the city also spend about $130,000 for engineering on the project, Owen said.
If the controls are ready by the end of March, the well should be ready to use within a month.
“There’s not much left to do, it’ll be pretty much just hooking everything up,” Owen said.
The 654-foot-deep well is the city’s second, and its third supplementary water source.
The city gets most of its water from a dozen streams and springs in the 10,000-acre watershed on the east slopes of the Elkhorn Mountains west of town.
The watershed typically produces enough water to meet the city’s needs during the fall, winter and much of the spring.
But during summer, when the watershed volume declines and demand peaks, the city also taps Goodrich Reservoir, a 200-million-gallon natural lake at the base of Elkhorn Peak that was dammed decades ago to increase the storage capacity.
The city also uses a well drilled in 1977 near its water treatment plant and reservoir on the hill near Reservoir Road.
Even with the older well and Goodrich Reservoir, city officials have asked voters, in two recent summers, to voluntarily reduce water usage when daily consumption was exceeding 5 million gallons. The city has not had to impose mandatory cutbacks, however.
Owen said the goal for the new well is to produce about 2.16 million gallons per day.
Although the well would be most beneficial during summer, the city could also use it temporarily during some springs, when rapid snowmelt in the watershed can briefly cloud streams with silt.
