A building housing Baker City's new backup drinking water well is mostly complete at the east end of the parking lot at Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave. The $2.5 project has been delayed, however, due to a supply chain issue involving electronic controls for the well. City officials hope to have the well operating by the spring of 2023.

A supply chain issue will likely keep Baker City’s new backup drinking water well off line until late winter or early spring.

Fortunately, the city doesn’t need to tap its supplementary water sources during the winter, when water use is much lower than in summer. The nearly $2.5 million project is one of the larger tasks that the city budgeted for by raising water rates by 10% in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The city drilled the well in 2020 at the east end of the parking lot for Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave.

